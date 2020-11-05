e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Farm law protests: Railways assured about removal of blockade along Punjab tracks

Farm law protests: Railways assured about removal of blockade along Punjab tracks

“We have been assured blockades along tracks in Punjab will be removed by tomorrow. DG RPF is reviewing safety of the tracks. We will resume all train services once the tracks come back in our control,” the Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said.

india Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 19:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Members of various farmers' unions demonstrate blocking NH 44 Delhi-Amritsar Highway on the Punjab-Haryana border in protest against the new farm reform laws in Shambhu, Patiala District, Punjab.
Members of various farmers' unions demonstrate blocking NH 44 Delhi-Amritsar Highway on the Punjab-Haryana border in protest against the new farm reform laws in Shambhu, Patiala District, Punjab.(Bharat Bhushan/HT Photo)
         

The Railway Board chairman on Thursday said that he has been assured about the removal of blockade along train tracks in Punjab. The train services have been suspended for over a month due to the protests over farm laws enacted by the Centre during the Parliament’s monsoon session in September.

“We have been assured blockades along tracks in Punjab will be removed by tomorrow. DG RPF is reviewing safety of the tracks. We will resume all train services once the tracks come back in our control,” the Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said.

He added that the railway ministry stated two conditions before the state government- there should be no compromise on safety, and blockades should be removed.

As the tussle between the Centre and the Punjab state government over allowing the passage of trains in the state continued, the Indian Railways on Wednesday claimed losses of nearly Rs 1,200 crore in freight revenue with more than 2,225 goods trains suspended and 1,350 passenger trains cancelled and diverted.

Protests along railway tracks in Punjab were underway in 32 places due to which train movement remained suspended, said the railway ministry on Wednesday.

Also Read: Farmers block Delhi-Amritsar highway to protest against farm laws

“Agitators have continued dharna at platforms/near railway tracks. Train movement again suspended due to operational and safety considerations as agitators have suddenly stopped some train movements and sporadic blockade continued at various places like especially around Jandiala, Nabha, Talwandi Sabo and Bathinda,” a railway ministry spokesperson had said.

tags
top news
China suspends special flights from India over Covid-19 concerns
China suspends special flights from India over Covid-19 concerns
‘Trump couldn’t handle Covid-19, Modiji saved India’: Nadda in Bihar
‘Trump couldn’t handle Covid-19, Modiji saved India’: Nadda in Bihar
MI vs DC Live: Ashwin jolts MI, removes de Kock in Qualifier 1
MI vs DC Live: Ashwin jolts MI, removes de Kock in Qualifier 1
Farm law protests: Railways assured about removal of blockade along Punjab tracks
Farm law protests: Railways assured about removal of blockade along Punjab tracks
‘My last election, all’s well that ends well’: Nitish Kumar messages voters
‘My last election, all’s well that ends well’: Nitish Kumar messages voters
Kejriwal reviews Covid situation in Delhi, decides to ban firecrackers
Kejriwal reviews Covid situation in Delhi, decides to ban firecrackers
No relief for TV anchor Arnab Goswami, high court to hear plea tomorrow
No relief for TV anchor Arnab Goswami, high court to hear plea tomorrow
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In