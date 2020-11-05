e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab: Farmers block Delhi-Amritsar highway to protest against farm laws

Punjab: Farmers block Delhi-Amritsar highway to protest against farm laws

The Punjab Police is ensuring that the common public should face minimal trouble due to the highway blockage.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 14:27 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Amritsar
While the roads will remain blocked for four hours, however, ambulances, fire brigades and other emergency services will be allowed to move
While the roads will remain blocked for four hours, however, ambulances, fire brigades and other emergency services will be allowed to move(PTI (Representative Image))
         

Several farmer organisations in Punjab have declared a nationwide protest against the farm laws by blocking the Delhi-Amritsar highway from 12pm to 4pm on Thursday, according to the Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

“Farmers organisations will block highways from 12pm to 4pm today against Centre’s farm laws. The protest will take place in around 46 places today and will bring a monumental change in the country,” Sarwan Singh Pandayer, General Secretary, Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee told ANI.

He also said that while the roads will remain blocked for four hours, however, ambulances, fire brigades and other emergency services will be allowed to move.

“Passage to all emergency services will be given. Our motive is not to create inconvenience for the public but the government will have to take note of our agony. Unless the corporate giants stop interrupting in the farmer’s everyday affair, there cannot be a feasible solution to our distress,” Sarwan Singh added.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police is ensuring that the common public should face minimal trouble due to the highway blockage.

“We have ensured diversions on the Amritsar-Delhi national highway from 12pm to 4pm for the common public. The farmers are protesting but our job is to ensure liquidity in the traffic,” Inspector Anup, Traffic Incharge, told ANI.

The farmer organisations had blocked the Ladowal Toll Plaza in Talwandi Kalan of Ludhiana and staged another protest at Rajpura-Ambala National Highway last month against the farm laws passed by the parliament in its monsoon session.

tags
top news
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
Trump supporters protest outside Arizona vote centre
Trump supporters protest outside Arizona vote centre
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
Trump may become first US president to lose re-election bid since 1992
Trump may become first US president to lose re-election bid since 1992
Kamala Harris’s ancestral village in India gets festive as Biden leads
Kamala Harris’s ancestral village in India gets festive as Biden leads
Army chief General Naravane presents medical gear to Nepali Army
Army chief General Naravane presents medical gear to Nepali Army
IPL 2020: Qualifier 1 - MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
IPL 2020: Qualifier 1 - MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In