Farmer assaults wife for not doing chores, booked

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:20 IST

In a case of domestic violence, a farmer thrashed his wife and fractured her wrist allegedly for not doing household chores, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Satnam Singh, a resident of Pamal village, 16km from here, has been booked.

The Jodhan police said the incident had taken place on August 16, but a first information report (FIR) was registered on Monday when the victim, Gurpreet Kaur, 28, was fit to lodge complaint.

According to her statement, she had on August 16 excused herself from doing household chores as she was not well.

The police said when her husband found her resting, he started abusing her verbally as well as physically.

Gurpreet told the police that when she showed resistance, the accused brought out a stick and thrashed her, which resulted in multiple injuries to her, including a fracture in hand.

It was only when she raised alarm and neighbours rushed to see her that her husband fled from the house, she added. Gurpreet was taken to a hospital, where is still undergoing treatment.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Chamkaur Singh, who is investigating the case, said the woman was unfit to record her statement until Monday.

“We have registered an FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against her husband Satnam Singh, who continues to be at large ever since the incident,” he added.

Efforts are on to nab him, the ASI said.

Gurpreet and Satnam had married about eight years ago and have two children.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 22:20 IST