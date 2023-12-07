Farmer dies after he jumps in pond to save himself from bull attack

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the farmer was going to his field to guard the crop from stray cattle, the official said. HT Image

Police have sent the body for post-mortem.

SDM of Dataganj Dharmendra Singh said the deceased brother told police that his elder brother was going to the agriculture field on Wednesday night to guard his crops when suddenly a bull attacked him.

To escape the bull, Shivdayal jumped into a nearby pond. When he did not reach home on Thursday morning, a search was initiated and his body was found floating in the pond, he said in the complaint.

Singh said a revenue department team has been sent to the spot to investigate the matter. A decision on giving compensation to the deceased farmer's family will be taken after receiving the report, he added.