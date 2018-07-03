 Farmer electrocuted while trying to rescue cow, dog dies trying to save him | india news | Hindustan Times
Farmer electrocuted while trying to rescue cow, dog dies trying to save him

The dog tried to help the farmer by pulling the live wire but both met the same fate.

india Updated: Jul 03, 2018 23:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Madurai
A farmer was electrocuted as he tried to rescue his cow near Usilampatti in Madurai district.
A farmer was electrocuted as he tried to rescue his cow near Usilampatti in Madurai district.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 65-year-old farmer died along with his dog when the former rushed to check on his cow after it had stepped on a live wire while the pet lost its life trying to save him from being electrocuted, near Usilampatti in Madurai district on Tuesday.

Police said the farmer M Mokkusu of Kalkondalpatti saw his cow, which was grazing in the field, collapse.

The cow had come in contact with a live wire which got snapped due to heavy rains late Monday night and the farmer also was electrocuted when he tried to rescue the animal.

His dog which tried to help him by pulling the cable also met the same fate.

Local people visited the spot in large numbers after hearing about the tragedy.

