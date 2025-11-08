A farmer was mauled to death by a tiger in Mysuru’s Hale Heggudilu village on Friday, prompting the state forest department to suspended all trekking and safari activities in Nagarhole and Bandipur. This is the third fatal tiger attack in less than a month in Saragur taluk in Mysuru. Farmer killed in tiger attack, safari halted

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Chowda Naika, was attacked while working in his maize field early on Friday morning.

According to officials, the tiger dragged the body about 25 metres from the spot, near an elephant-proof trench, and partially devoured it. “The tiger attacked and dragged the body to 25 metres beside the elephant proof trench and ate thigh and neck parts. We are taking all measures to capture the tiger followed by instructions of higher authorities,” said Maleyuru Range forest officer N Amrutha.

Forest minister Eshwar Khandre expressed anguish over the repeated incidents, noting that three people have been killed in tiger attacks in the region since mid-October.

“It is deeply painful that three precious human lives have been lost due to tiger attacks in the forest fringes of Bandipur and Nagarhole within a month,” he said, directing officials to immediately halt safaris and trekking until further orders.

The minister reiterated that safeguarding human life is the immediate priority. “Until the tiger is safely captured, no safari or trekking will be permitted in affected zones. All manpower and resources should be diverted to the rescue operation,” he ordered.

Earlier victims included Rajashekar and Doddaningaiah, both residents of the Moleyur forest region, who were killed on October 26 and October 31. Another farmer remains hospitalised after suffering serious injuries in a tiger attack on October 16.

Locals allege that forest officials failed to act on repeated alerts and tiger sightings.

“We have lost three lives in 20 days. The department is sleeping while tigers are roaming freely among us,” said Ramakantha, a resident of Hale Heggudilu, demanding immediate government action and protection for villagers living along forest boundaries.

Officials said that combing operations have been intensified, and the tiger responsible for the October 16 attack along with two cubs have already been captured. Efforts are continuing to locate another cub that remains at large. The department has deployed additional teams and installed camera traps to monitor tiger movement in the area, they said.

Minister Khandre said the forest department had earlier been instructed to strengthen patrolling and ensure safety measures following review meetings held in Bandipur on October 27 and Chamarajanagar on November 2. “Despite prior directions and ongoing operations, it is alarming that another fatal attack has occurred. The department must act with utmost urgency and responsibility to prevent further loss of life,” he said.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra, said in a post on X, “The forest department’s irresponsible failure to implement measures that must be followed to prevent human-wildlife conflict is precisely what has caused the recurrence of tiger attacks”.