Farmers Protest LIVE updates: Security heightened at Singhu border amid ‘Delhi chalo’ call
Farmers Protest LIVE updates: Over 200 farmers' unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have coordinated a 'Delhi Chalo' march aimed at urging the Centre to address a range of demands. These farmers, en route to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, are gearing up for a large-scale protest in the national capital on February 13....Read More
Later today, three central ministers - Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, and Nityanand Rai - are scheduled to meet with farm representatives from Punjab and Haryana.
What's prompting the farmers' protests?
The farmers are staging this significant protest to compel the centre to address their demands comprehensively. Their demands include the enactment of a law ensuring a minimum support price (MSP), a prerequisite they had set forth in 2021 when they agreed to end their agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.
Furthermore, they are advocating for the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, pensions for both farmers and farm laborers, and the forgiveness of farm debts.
The farmers are also calling for "justice" for the victims of the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.
In light of the farmers' protest, Delhi police have heightened security measures at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders, setting up nails and barricades to deter vehicles transporting protesters from entering the city. Additionally, cranes and earthmovers are being employed to place large containers on the roads to obstruct passage.
Farmers Protest live updates: Security heightened at Singhu border ahead of farmers' call of 'Delhi Chalo' protest | Watch visuals
Farmers Protest live updates: All India Kisan Sabha condemns arrest of farmer leaders, activists in Madhya Pradesh
Farmers Protest live updates: "The All India Kisan Sabha strongly condemns the indiscriminate arrest of leaders of the Kisan Sabha, All India Democratic Women’s Association, Bhumi Adhikar Andolan Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, BKU (Tikait), NAPM and other constituents of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha in Madhya Pradesh by the cowardly BJP government," AIKS said in a statement.
Farmers Protest live updates: CM Siddaramaiah slams arrest of Karnataka farmers heading to Delhi to take part in protest
Farmers Protest live updates: Taking to social media platform 'X', Siddaramaiah said the arrest of Hubballi farmers by the Madhya Pradesh government, as they were heading to New Delhi to take part in the protest, is highly condemnable.
"I demand that the Madhya Pradesh government immediately release all the farmers from our state who have been arrested and allow them to participate in the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi tomorrow. Although it is the government of Madhya Pradesh that has made the arrests, it is clear that the criminal brain behind this act is the central BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he alleged in the post.
Farmers Protest live updates: Chandigarh Police issues traffic advisory
Farmers Protest live updates: Chandigarh Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory in the wake of farmers' proposed march to Delhi, advising the people to avoid some roads for travelling.
The public is advised to avoid travel towards the Mattour barrier (dividing road Sector-51/52), furniture market barrier (Chandigarh-Mohali road Sector- 53/54), Badheri barrier (dividing road Sector-54/55), dividing road Sector-55/56, Mohali barrier, Faidan barrier, Zirakpur barrier, Mullanpur barrier, Naya Gaon barrier, Housing Board Light Point Manimajra and Dhillon barrier, according to the advisory.
Farmers Protest live updates: ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Why are farmers protesting? Explained in 5 points
Farmers Protest live updates: More than 200 farmers' unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have organised a ‘Delhi Chalo’ march to press the Centre to accept several demands. The farmers, who are set to hold a mega protest in the national capital on February 13, are on their way to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. Read More
Farmers Protest live updates: ‘If the Prime Minister tries, he can win the hearts of the farmers…’, says General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher
Farmers Protest live updates: Huge security deployment, multi-layered barricading at borders to stop farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march
Farmers Protest live updates: Massive deployment of police and paramilitary personnel besides multi-layered barricading have taken place to seal the national capital borders at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur to prevent the protesting farmers from entering the city during their scheduled 'Delhi Chalo' march on Tuesday.
Farmers Protest live updates: AAP urges Centre to hold talks with protesting farmers
Farmers Protest live updates: On Monday, Gopal Rai, the AAP Delhi convener, called upon the central government to engage in dialogue with the protesting farmers and meet their demands. Rai claimed during a press conference that the security measures put in place by the Centre to manage the farmers' protest on February 13 are "more stringent than those seen during the colonial era." Numerous farmer associations, primarily from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, have announced a march on February 13 to push for a law ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops, a condition they insisted upon when they agreed to end their agitation in 2021.
Farmers Protest live updates: Section 144 imposed in entire Delhi
Farmers Protest live updates: Section 144 has been imposed in the entire city of Delhi for the next 30 days ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' March on February 13, a top police official said.
The order was issued by the Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora, on Monday.