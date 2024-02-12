Farmers Protest LIVE updates: Security heightened at Singhu border amid ‘Delhi chalo’ call

Farmers Protest LIVE updates: Farmers of Bharatiya Kisan Parishad seen protesting near Sector 6, Noida. The farmers are staging the protest to compel the centre to address their demands comprehensively.

Farmers Protest LIVE updates: Over 200 farmers' unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have coordinated a 'Delhi Chalo' march aimed at urging the Centre to address a range of demands. These farmers, en route to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, are gearing up for a large-scale protest in the national capital on February 13....Read More

Later today, three central ministers - Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, and Nityanand Rai - are scheduled to meet with farm representatives from Punjab and Haryana.

What's prompting the farmers' protests?

The farmers are staging this significant protest to compel the centre to address their demands comprehensively. Their demands include the enactment of a law ensuring a minimum support price (MSP), a prerequisite they had set forth in 2021 when they agreed to end their agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.

Furthermore, they are advocating for the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, pensions for both farmers and farm laborers, and the forgiveness of farm debts.

The farmers are also calling for "justice" for the victims of the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

In light of the farmers' protest, Delhi police have heightened security measures at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders, setting up nails and barricades to deter vehicles transporting protesters from entering the city. Additionally, cranes and earthmovers are being employed to place large containers on the roads to obstruct passage.