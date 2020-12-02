Farmer protest updates: Delhi-Noida border opens partially

india

Delhi’s border with Uttar Pradesh in Noida finally opened for traffic - though partially - on Wednesday afternoon after remaining shut for most part of the day due to protest by farmers against Centre’s farm laws.

The farmers had gathered at UP border on Tuesday demanding that the newly-enacted laws should be scrapped. The police then placed barricades at the border and deployed additional personnel which affected the movement of traffic.

On Wednesday afternoon, the carriageway from Delhi to Noida at Chilla border was opened after protesting farmers agreed to shift themselves on the other carriageway going towards Delhi from Noida.

The Delhi Traffic Police had earlier issued an advisory to commuters travelling to Noida, saying the Chilla route was closed. The police had asked commuters to instead use NH-24 and Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway for commuting.

Due to the raging protest, police have also closed Delhi-Haryana border points at Singhu, Tikri, Jharoda and Jhatikra. Commuters are advised to use Badusarai Border, which is open for two-wheelers only.

Other open borders for commuting to Haryana, as alerted by the Delhi Traffic Police, include Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

People are facing huge inconvenience due to the protest as it has caused heavy traffic jams, leading to trouble in entering or exiting Delhi. The traffic police said there is very heavy traffic in the capital and has asked commuters to avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu, Auchandi & Lampur borders.

The police in a tweet alerted that the traffic movement has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK road.

One of the senior police officers told PTI, “Cemented barriers and multi-layered barricades have been put up besides heavy security personnel at Ghazipur border near UP gate where many farmers have been protesting since Saturday.”

The Centre tried to end the protest by inviting farmer leaders for talks on Tuesday. But, the farmer leaders rejected the offer of the government panel which included agriculture minister Narendra Tomar, railways, food and consumer affairs minister Piyush Goyal and minister of state for commerce Som Prakash.

The two sides will be meeting for the talks again on Thursday.

