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Farmer trampled to death by elephant in Assam’s Chandranagar: Officials

According to forest department officials, the incident occurred in the Kauli area around 1am when Dey was returning home from a local market

Published on: May 23, 2026 07:47 pm IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
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A 27-year-old farmer from Assam’s Tamulpur district was allegedly trampled to death by an elephant on Saturday after he accidentally came in front of a herd, forest department officials said.

Locals claimed that Dey tried to escape but heavy rain prevented him from running. (Representative Photo/PTI)

The deceased, identified as Rijoy Dey, an areca nut farmer, was a resident of the Chandranagar area in Kauli, Tamulpur district near the India-Bhutan border.

According to forest department officials, the incident occurred in the Kauli area around 1am when Dey was returning home from a local market.

“A herd of elephants was roaming in the area, and locals said the victim accidentally encountered them and was trampled to death on the spot by one elephant,” an official said.

Locals claimed that Dey tried to escape but heavy rain prevented him from running. They further alleged that after killing Dey, the elephant entered a nearby residential area and damaged several houses.

“We ran out of our houses to save ourselves from the angry tusker, but it destroyed our houses, trees, everything,” locals said.

According to officials, several individuals were detained in connection with the illegal use of live wires. However, locals blamed the forest department and the administration for failing to provide adequate protection from wild elephants.

 
human-elephant conflict
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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