Farmers’ body says September 27 Bharat Bandh will be peaceful, issues guidelines

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has issued guidelines for the September 27 Bharat Bandh against the Centre's three farm laws and said it would be peaceful and farmers will ensure that people do not face any inconvenience. "The SKM has asked constituent organisations to appeal to all sections of society to join hands with farmers and publicise the bandh beforehand so that inconvenience to the public may be reduced. The bandh will be peaceful as well as voluntary and would exempt emergency services,” it said in the statement, according to news agency PTI.

Central and state government offices, markets, shops, factories, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will not be allowed to function during the Bharat Bandh by farmers, which will start at 6am and remain in force till 4pm, the SKM said in a statement on Friday. Public and private transport will not be allowed to ply on roads, the umbrella body of more than 40 farmer unions said. No public functions will be allowed and only emergency services, including ambulances and fire services, can function during the bandh, it added.

The SKM said that a "state-level preparatory meeting" will be held in Mumbai on September 20 for further planning regarding the bandh. A ‘Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' will be organised in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur on the same day and it will be followed by a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Uttarakhand's Roorkee on September 22.

The protesting farmers will also host a five-day Kabaddi League from September 22 at Tikri and Singhu border protest sites. "Teams from different states are expected to participate and play for cash rewards," the SKM statement said.

The SKM said that the farmers have continued their protest because the government has been "adamant" on not repealing the contentious farm laws. It said lakhs of farmers are protesting at Delhi borders not of their "own volition" and have been forced to stay there by police of different states and the Union home ministry.

The SKM said the protest of the farmers, who have faced "great hardship" living on the highways amid heavy rains, harsh summer and chilly winter months, is a matter of "protecting their livelihoods, basic productive resources and the future of the next generation".

Farmers from different parts of the country have been protesting since November last year against the three farm laws, which the Centre has said are major agricultural reforms. However, the farmers fear that they will do away with the minimum support price or MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations. The government and farmer leaders held more than 10 rounds of talks but have failed to break the deadlock between the two sides.