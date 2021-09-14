SAD to resume poll events after farmers’ September 27 Bharat Bandh

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will resume its poll meetings and rallies after September 27, the day Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will observe Bharat Bandh against the three central farm laws. The party will stage a protest outside Parliament in New Delhi on September 17 against the farm laws, which all office-bearers have been asked to attend, SAD’s former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra said.

The party has planned another dharna on September 24 outside Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s residence in Patiala against the low compensation paid to the farmers against the land acquired for the national highway passing through many districts in the state.

“In the meeting with farmer leaders on September 10, it was conveyed that we will start our political activity after the Bharat Bandh,” said Chandumajra, adding that party cannot stop its political activities for long as the polls are approaching. Party’s core committee is expected to meet on September 28 to decide further course of action.

The SAD is already in a poll mode. On Monday, it released a list of 64 candidates for the upcoming polls.

In a meeting last week with the representatives of 32 farm bodies, a four member Akali panel had asked farmers to reconsider their appeal for postponing political activity.

On September 3, farmers created ruckus at Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s rally in Moga, which was part of his mass-contact programme ‘Gal Punjab Di’. The SAD postponed all its public events.

“There are suggestions for not forcing political parties to suspend their activities beyond October 15. The SKM is holding a meeting to take a final decision soon,” said Jagmohan Singh general secretary of BKU (Dakounda).

Box

Why no disruptions at Cong events: Majithia to SKM

AMRITSAR Senior Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday asked the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to explain to Punjabis why it was not objecting to political functions being held by the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He also criticised chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for “insulting” the farmers by asserting that their agitation was running successfully due to support of the Congress party.

He was talking to the media after welcoming local Congress and AAP leaders into the SAD fold. Among those who joined the SAD included Congress Kisan Cell vice-chairman Satpal Singh Wadali and AAP state committee member Jasbir Singh Wadali.

‘It is astonishing that chief minister, who had been holed up at his farm house for more than four years, was trying to take credit for the sacrifices of the brave farmers. The truth is that the farmers were betrayed by the Gandhi family,” Majithia said.