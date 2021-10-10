Farmers' crisis, inflation: Priyanka Gandhi to pan UP govt in Varanasi rally today

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is all set to address a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Sunday, where she plans to target the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state over a host of issues, including the rising inflation, farmers’ protests, and fuel rates, according to party functionaries familiar with the matter. Congress leader Ajay Rai told Hindustan Times earlier this week that preparations are in full swing for the Varanasi rally, for which “a large number of people from different parts of eastern UP” are set to arrive.

Also Read | Priyanka’s Kisan Nyay rally in Varanasi today

Priyanka Gandhi, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Uttar Pradesh, would “expose the BJP’s state government”, on a number of issues in Varanasi, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency, according to Rai. Rai also said that the Adityanath regime “failed to check the inflation and rise in petro-products, including petrol, diesel and cooking gas.”

Priyanka Gandhi also aims to bring up the issue of the farmers' protests, a contention that has recently been magnified due to the violent incident at Lakhimpur Kheri. “The farmers and youth are upset with the state government as unemployment is at its peak and the growing inflation has left every section upset,” Congress leader Ajay Rai told HT.

Also Read | Priyanka picks up broom again at Valmiki temple, says it’s a message to Yogi

Varanasi, an important political center in eastern UP where the Congress enjoyed immense support till three decades ago, is now a BJP bastion. It remains to be seen if the grand old party can dent the saffron fortress ahead of polls. A recent opinion poll, however, showed that the BJP is likely to retain power in Uttar Pradesh in the assembly elections slated to be held early next year. According to the latest survey, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP can get 41.3 per cent of vote share, while Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party can get 32 ​​per cent, the Bahujan Samaj Party can get 15 per cent, Congress 6 per cent and others can get 6 per cent in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka Gandhi is expected to stay in Uttar Pradesh for five days every month, presumably to zero in on her campaigning agenda ahead of the upcoming assembly polls early next year.