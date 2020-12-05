e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Farmers deny government’s hospitality during fifth round of talks

Farmers deny government’s hospitality during fifth round of talks

Union leaders said they had their own food and tea during a break, rather than having what was arranged by the government at Vigyan Bhawan, the meeting venue.

india Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 21:23 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New Delhi
Farmer leaders having food that they had carried at Vigyan Bhawan during the fifth round of talks with the Central Government, in New Delhi.
Farmer leaders having food that they had carried at Vigyan Bhawan during the fifth round of talks with the Central Government, in New Delhi. (ANI)
         

Meeting the government for the fifth time on Saturday with their demands for scrapping the three new farm laws, union leaders decided to have their own tea and food, ferried from their langar (community kitchen) at Singhu border, where thousands of farmers are protesting for over a week.

The fifth round of talks began at 2.30 PM and was attended by 40 representatives of various farmer organisations.

Union leaders said they had their own food and tea during a break, rather than having what was arranged by the government at Vigyan Bhawan, the meeting venue.

During their last meeting on Thursday also, the farmer leaders had their own lunch, tea and even water.

Farmers’ leaders had earlier on Thursday told the government to focus on resolving the issues instead of trying to be a good host by offering lunch.

 Thousands of farmers have been camping at various borders of the national capital as part of their protest against the laws.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, who is an MP from Punjab, are holding talks with the representatives of the farmer groups at the Vigyan Bhawan.

Enacted in September, the laws have been presented by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector by removing middlemen and allowing farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have been worried that the new laws will eliminate the safety cushion of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and procurement system, while rendering ineffective the mandi system that ensures earnings for various stakeholders in the farm sector.

On Wednesday, agitating farmers demanded that the Centre convene a special session of Parliament and repeal the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

tags
top news
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Farm leaders hopeful govt will repeal laws but will continue with Bharat Bandh
Farm leaders hopeful govt will repeal laws but will continue with Bharat Bandh
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Farmers’ protest: No headway yet, next meeting to be held on December 9
Farmers’ protest: No headway yet, next meeting to be held on December 9
Meeks, head of congressional body on foreign policy, is a Gandhi acolyte
Meeks, head of congressional body on foreign policy, is a Gandhi acolyte
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
Lost goodwill of people after joining hands with Cong: Kumaraswamy
Lost goodwill of people after joining hands with Cong: Kumaraswamy
Tenet: Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia
Tenet: Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In