'Farmers know how to teach a lesson': Rakesh Tikait's fresh warning to Centre

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday once again warned the Centre over the three legislations against which the farmers are holding protests. He said that farmers know how to teach a lesson to people who ignore them.

"The Kisan Parliament has awakened the deaf and dumb government. The farmer also knows how to run Parliament and teach a lesson to those who neglect him in the village. Nobody should forget that," Tikait, the spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), said in a tweet posted .





He also called on the farmers to be united "to save the soul and freedom of India".

Tikait's comments came on the third day of farmers' protest near Parliament where monsoon session is being held. The sit-in, which the protesters call 'Kisan Sansad' began at Jantar Mantar on Thursday amid heavy security.

The idea behind organising the 'Kisan Sansad' was to show that the agitation is still alive, farmer leaders said. The farmers have been protesting at Delhi border sites - Sighu, Tikri and others - for nearly eight months demanding the scrapping of the three farm laws passed by Parliament in September last year.

As part of latest initiative, a group of 200 farmers, wearing identification badges and with flags of their unions in hand, visit Jantar Mantar demanding scrapping of the contentious farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP).

The plan is to hold agitation at Jantar Mantar till the end of the monsoon session on August 13 and observe the proceedings of Parliament. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has, however, given farmers permission to hold protests at the site till August 9.

Tikait had earlier said that farmers will protest against members of Parliament, be it of the ruling party or the opposition, in their constituency if they failed to raise their issues in Parliament.

He also said that the farmers will pass a motion at the 'Kisan Sansad' on the cancellation of the three contentious farm laws.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers unions, has been spreading the protest against the three laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

This is the first time since the violence in the national capital during a tractor rally on January 26 (Republic Day) that the authorities have granted permission to the protesting farmer unions to hold a demonstration in the city.