Farmers plan march to House on July 22 without police nod

New Delhi:The farm unions that have been agitating against the three agricultural laws enacted by the Modi government last year said on Wednesday that they have decided to peacefully march to the Parliament on July 22 where they will stay put for the entire duration of the monsoon session. This has sparked fears of a showdown between the protesters and law enforcement agencies as protests in that high-security zone are banned.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 30 farm unions spearheading the protests, has drawn up a detailed plan under which 200 farmers will march to the Parliament from the Singhu border where farmers have been camping.

“We have neither sought nor do we intend to seek police permission. Our plan is to peacefully march to the Parliament, and we are ready,” said Darshan Pal, a key leader of the farm unions.

On January 26, a tractor rally by the farmers to celebrate Republic Day turned violent when protesters fatally clashed with policemen and breached the Red Fort.

“On July 26, the protests would be led entirely by women farmers,” said Balbir Singh Rajewal, another farm leader who sits on the decision-making committee of Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

The farm unions have spurned the government’s offer to hold talks to look into specific problems that the farmers might have with any of the provisions of the laws. They have said that nothing short of repeal of the laws would be acceptable to them and “mere tinkering here and there will not work”. But the government has refused to entertain any talk of repeal.

“We are ready to talk to the farm unions on any issue they may have except on the question of repealing the farm laws,” agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said recently while on a tour to Morena in Madhya Pradesh.

Pal said the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has issued a symbolic ‘whip’ to all political parties to oppose the farm laws in Parliament in the forthcoming monsoon session. A whip is an instruction issued by political parties to their lawmakers on what stance to take and how to vote in Parliament.

Since November last year, thousands of farmers have been camping at five spots near Delhi’s borders — Singhu, Ghaziabad, Tikri, Dhansa and Shahjahanpur (on the Rajasthan-Haryana border). They say the three laws — Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 — will leave them at the mercy of large corporations and jeopardise their livelihoods. They have also said the new laws would lead to the dismantling of a system of assured prices, or the minimum support price, that the government offers for farm produce.

The government has billed the laws as necessary reforms to modernise India’s farming sector deemed largely unproductive. The gross domestic product (GDP) per worker in agriculture is one-third of the economy-wide GDP per worker. This means productivity in agriculture is too low to lift the overall economy.

But despite 11 rounds of talks, the last one being on January 22, there has been no breakthrough in the impasse. These laws have virtually tested the Modi government’s ability to push reforms in the farm sector. The laws essentially aim to ease restrictions on trade in farm produce by setting up free markets, which will co-exist with regulated markets, allow food traders to stockpile large stocks of food for future sales, and lay down a national framework for contract farming based on written agreements.

Farm unions say free markets under the laws will erode their bargaining power, weaken a system of assured prices, and make them vulnerable to exploitation by corporate giants.

The government has said the laws would not impact the current system of assured prices for cereals farmers get in government-run markets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in Parliament in February that the system of MSP will continue to be there even as the Supreme Court put the three laws on hold on January 12.