Farmers protest Day 4: Tear gas fired at Shambhu border; police say petrol bombs hurled

The standoff between the protesting farmers and the security forces continued on the fourth day of protest, with security personnel firing tear gas shells to disperse demonstrators attempting to remove barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala. Security personnel fire tear gas shells to disperse protesters trying to remove barricades at the Shambhu border of Punjab-Haryana near Ambala during the farmers protest on Friday, February 16, 2024.( Photo by Ravi Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Ambala Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa told HT that protesters allegedly resorted to pelting stones, hurling petrol bombs, and deploying chilli smoke. Some individuals purportedly even attempted to ram security forces with tractors, heightening the volatile situation at the Shambhu border.

Haryana Police released CCTV footage implicating protesters in provocative actions. The footage purportedly shows demonstrators instigating a woman to advance towards the barricades, adding fuel to the already tense standoff.

“Despite the assurance of peaceful protest at Shambhu border bordering Punjab, continuous efforts are being made by the protesters to provoke the policemen. Appeal of Haryana Police – Cooperate in maintaining law and order,” Haryana Police said in a social media post on X.

The police have registered two criminal cases against unidentified farmers.

Amid the chaos, a 63-year-old farmer participating in the protests died due to cardiac arrest on Friday. The loss reverberated through the protester ranks, prompting SKM (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to urge all farmers to pay their respects during the upcoming funeral ceremony.

"The martyrs of our movement are not just from an organisation or family, when one sacrifices his life for the country, he belongs to everyone. Today, we paid his tributes. I request that all the farmers attend the last rites ceremony, which will be held tomorrow," said Dallewal on the demise of the elderly farmer.

Meanwhile, BKU (Charuni) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni stressed the active role of Haryana farmers in the agitation, calling for solidarity and non-violent action. Charuni urged farmers to participate in a tractor march in their respective towns, stressing the importance of maintaining discipline.

“Farmers of Haryana have always played an active role in agitations. Today we gave a call for closing toll (booths) in Haryana for three hours and it was heeded. We appeal to all the farmers to take out a tractor march in their nearest town tomorrow. No roads will be blocked and discipline will be maintained,” Charuni said.

Union ministers and farmer leaders are set to convene for the fourth round of talks on February 18. Previous discussions on February 8, 12, and 15 failed to yield a breakthrough.

Representatives from both sides, including Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, met on Thursday night. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema also participated in the discussions.

Following the lengthy deliberations, Minister Munda said, "We will find a solution by sitting together."

The farmers are demanding a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP), implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, and justice for victims of past violence. The agitation also calls for the reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation for families affected by previous protests.