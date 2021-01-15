IND USA
Farmers protesting at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on January 14. (PTI)
india news

Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders continue to be closed at multiple points

The borders with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur remains closed for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:13 AM IST

As farmers continue to camp at Delhi’s borders demanding a repeal of the three new farm laws, the Capital’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continued to remain closed at multiple points on Friday, ahead of the ninth round of negotiations scheduled later in the day.

The borders with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur remained closed on Friday for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad.

Commuters coming into Delhi from Uttar Pradesh were advised to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders which have remained mostly unaffected.

Traffic at these borders is also slow as police continue to check these points for groups of protesting farmers who may try to enter the Capital.

For borders shared between Delhi and Haryana, the routes passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari, Saboli and Mangesh continue to remain closed.

Traffic police said they have been diverting traffic from Mukarba and GTK Road. Motorists can choose other border routes, such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches, opening between the two states.

Meanwhile, the farmers’ protest entered Day 52 on Friday. So far, farmers have refused to participate in talks with the four-member committee proposed by the Supreme Court to look into the issue.

