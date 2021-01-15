Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders continue to be closed at multiple points
As farmers continue to camp at Delhi’s borders demanding a repeal of the three new farm laws, the Capital’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continued to remain closed at multiple points on Friday, ahead of the ninth round of negotiations scheduled later in the day.
The borders with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur remained closed on Friday for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad.
Commuters coming into Delhi from Uttar Pradesh were advised to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders which have remained mostly unaffected.
Traffic at these borders is also slow as police continue to check these points for groups of protesting farmers who may try to enter the Capital.
For borders shared between Delhi and Haryana, the routes passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari, Saboli and Mangesh continue to remain closed.
Traffic police said they have been diverting traffic from Mukarba and GTK Road. Motorists can choose other border routes, such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches, opening between the two states.
Meanwhile, the farmers’ protest entered Day 52 on Friday. So far, farmers have refused to participate in talks with the four-member committee proposed by the Supreme Court to look into the issue.
BSP to fight 2022 UP Assembly polls alone, Mayawati announces on her birthday
- The BSP won no seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. It bagged 19 seats in the 2017 UP assembly polls and 10 in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, when it fought in an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.
Baghpat village bans entry of leaders not backing farmers' protest
- The panchayat has also decided to take ration and other essential items required by protesting farmers in Delhi on January 16.
