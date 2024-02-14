Farmers' protest: Delhi police issues fresh traffic advisory | Here are routes to avoid

Day after farmers began their ‘Chalo Delhi’ protest, Delhi Police issued a fresh traffic advisory on Wednesday. Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel block a highway to prevent farmers from marching towards India's capital. (AFP)

The farmers' march towards Delhi on Tuesday encountered turmoil at the Punjab-Haryana border, with protesters confronting tear gas shells, water cannons, and police baton charges at two locations. The clashes ensued as demonstrators tried to breach multiple layers of barricades erected by the police to block their path towards the national capital.

In its advisory, Delhi police wrote, “Owing to various farmer organizations 'Agitation' started from today i.e. 13.02.2024, farmers from adjoining states may try to move towards Delhi by various means to participate in the above-said protest.”

It added that the National Highway-44 was closed for general traffic beyond Singhu Border, which is between Delhi and Haryana.

It said, “Other connected roads going towards NH-44 - Sonipat/Panipat are also affected. 02 lanes of NH-9 and 01 lane of NH-24 at Gazipur Border are open for general public. Similarly 02 lanes of DND are also open for commuters.”

The advisory, however, advised the public to plan their journey as the traffic movement was likely to be slow and avoid these stretches during peak hours.

Alternative routes advised by Delhi Police

It further said, “Vehicular traffic of Singhu Border and adjacent border intending to go towards NH-44 may exit from following border via Eastern Peripheral Expressway: - Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and reached Apsara Border Maharajpur Border may use divert to Dabur Chowk Mohan Nagar- Ghaziabad - Hapur Road - GT Road - Delhi Meerut Expressway (25 KM) - Dasna- take left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (44 KM) - Rai Cut and reach NH- 44 Total 69 KM.”

Further explaining routes, it said that the vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 reaching Loni Border can divert to Inderpuri Loni – Puja Pavi – Panchlok – Mandola – Mussoorie – Khekra (29 KM) and then take a left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (19 KM) and then take the Rai cut (NH-44).

It said that the vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and Sabhapur Border should take the service lane Delhi Dehradun Expressway – Mandola Mussoorie – Khekra (14 KM) – Expressway (19 KM)- Rai cut (NH-44).

Delhi police advised commuters going to Haryana on NH-44 and Sonia Vihar Border to head straight to Tronica City Marg Tronica City, take a left turn towards Delhi Dehradun Expressway (7 KM) Mandola – Mussoorie Khekra (10 KM) and take a left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (19 KM) – Rai cut (NH-44).

It added, “Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and reached Bhopura Border may use/ divert to Loni Bhopura Road - Koyal Enclave Thana Teela Morh Loni- Banthla flyover Hanuman Mandir Loni- take U-turn towards Puja Pavi Panchlok -Mandola - Mussoorie-Khekra (26 KM) left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (19 KM)- Rai cut (NH-44).”

NCR Traffic

The advisory said that the commuters from Ghaziabad heading towards Delhi should enter from the Maharajpur Border near the ISBT Anand Vihar via Vaishali and Kaushambi.

It added that those going from Ghaziabad towards Delhi from the Gazipur border should enter from Khoda Colony, Mayur Vihar Phase-III through the paper market, Pragati Marg, Mayur Vihar Phase-III.

It further said, “Traffic coming from Delhi and going to Ghaziabad through Gazipur border may take either Pushta Road in front of Akshardham temple or from Patparganj Road/Mother Diary Road or from Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and may exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad.”

Delhi Metro affected on Day 1 of the protests

On Tuesday, the Delhi Metro implemented crowd control measures by temporarily closing certain entry and exit gates at nine stations due to the farmers' march towards the capital.

Commuters were directed to use alternative gates for entry and exit during this period. These security measures were enacted in response to requests from the Delhi Police.

Stations affected by the gate closures included Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Janpath, Barakhamba Road, Lok Kalyan Marg, and Khan Market, as confirmed by a senior official.