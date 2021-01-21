IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / LIVE: Ludhiana admin to compensate families of farmers who died amid protests
An elderly farmer sits in the back of a tractor trolley as they block a highway in protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, outskirts of New Delhi.
An elderly farmer sits in the back of a tractor trolley as they block a highway in protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, outskirts of New Delhi. (AP PHOTO)
Live

LIVE: Ludhiana admin to compensate families of farmers who died amid protests

  • The protests against the farm laws at Delhi's border has entered its eighth week.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:57 AM IST

The protests by farmers against the three farm laws passed by the government entered its eighth week on Thursday. Farmers have been protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 for almost two months at Delhi’s borders demanding repeal of the laws.

The Centre on Wednesday told the farmers that the government is ready to postpone the implementation of the farm laws for eighteen months and asked farmers’ union representatives to reflect upon the proposal. The farmers’ union representatives will again meet the Centre on January 22 to discuss the proposal but farm leaders have been consistently demanding a total rollback of these laws.


Catch all the updates here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • JAN 21, 2021 11:57 AM IST

    Montek Singh Ahluwalia asks govt to build consensus on farm laws

    Former planning commission chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia on Wednesday said Centre needs to build a consensus among people through discussions. "I think that one general point arises is that when you have reforms that are going to affect people, then discussion and participation et cetera is part of the process of consensus building," Ahluwalia was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

  • JAN 21, 2021 10:49 AM IST

    Delhi Police Joint CP arrives at Singhu for discussions

    Delhi police officials and farmers' unions leaders will hold discussions regarding the Republic Day tractor rally which farmers' unions leaders are planning to take out to protest the three new laws.

  • JAN 21, 2021 10:12 AM IST

    R-day tractor rally: Police officers, farmers' unions leaders to meet

    Police officers and farmers' unions representatives will meet on Thursday to discuss about the tractor rally farmers are planning to take out on Republic Day.

  • JAN 21, 2021 09:40 AM IST

    Ludhiana administration announces compensation package

    Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Thursday said that four families will receive compensation as their family members died while agitating against government's farm laws.

  • JAN 21, 2021 08:39 AM IST

    Dausa MP Jaskaur Meena says farmers’ agitation led by terrorists

    BJP legislator from Rajasthan's Dausa Jaskaur Meena said that the farmers agitating at Delhi's border are terrorists. "Terrorists are sitting there and the terrorists have AK-47s with them. They have pitched the Khalistan flag," she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

  • JAN 21, 2021 08:36 AM IST

    KPCC president, former CM detained while protesting against farm laws

    Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and former chief minister were detained by Karnataka police when they were marching towards Raj Bhawan on Tuesday.

  • JAN 21, 2021 06:24 AM IST

    SC-appointed panel to meet farmers' unions representatives

    The Supreme Court appointed panel will meet farmers' unions representatives to discuss their grievances regarding the newly passed laws.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest
app
e-paper
PM Modi wished people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura and said that these three states have contributed immensely to India's growth. (ANI Photo)
PM Modi wished people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura and said that these three states have contributed immensely to India's growth. (ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi wishes people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on their Statehood Day

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Under the North-Eastern Areas (Re-organisation) Act, 1971, Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya attained statehood on January 21, 1972.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ragini was arrested in the drug case for her alleged involvement on September 7.(ANI file photo)
Ragini was arrested in the drug case for her alleged involvement on September 7.(ANI file photo)
india news

Top court grants bail to Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi in Sandalwood drugs case

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:56 AM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sasikala is serving a four-year jail term in the disproportionate assets case.(PTI File Photo)
Sasikala is serving a four-year jail term in the disproportionate assets case.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Sasikala's health stable, needs oxygen due to secondary infections: Dhinakaran

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:37 AM IST
Sasikala was taken to hospital in Bengaluru after she complained of fever and breathlessness on Wednesday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
india news

Covid-19: PM Modi likely to get vaccinated in 2nd phase of inoculation drive

By Sunetra Choudhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:29 AM IST
India is currently administering vaccines to 30 million healthcare and frontline workers. The second phase of the programme will involve 270 million people
READ FULL STORY
Close
Advance air operations practice being undertaken with MiG 29Ks from INS Vikramaditya of Indian Navy. (PTI)
Advance air operations practice being undertaken with MiG 29Ks from INS Vikramaditya of Indian Navy. (PTI)
india news

SCOD evaluates operational preparedness, coastal security in Arabian Sea

ANI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:25 AM IST
The visit of the SCOD was part of its on-the-spot study on the 'State of present operational preparedness in the Arabian Sea including Coastal Security'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The opposition alleged that Sreeramakrishnan had deeper ties with Suresh.(Facebook/@PSRKMLA)
The opposition alleged that Sreeramakrishnan had deeper ties with Suresh.(Facebook/@PSRKMLA)
india news

Kerala gold smuggling case: Legislators bring resolution against House Speaker

By Ramesh Babu | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:12 AM IST
  • Kerala speaker P Sreeramakrishnan’s name cropped up in connection with the gold smuggling case but the speaker has denied any involvement with the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari(ANI file photo)
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari(ANI file photo)
india news

Suvendu Adhikari accuses TMC of rigging in Lok Sabha polls

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:35 AM IST
  • Adhikari alleged that the ruling TMC pressured officials to not count the votes in 16 EVMs in Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency, due to which, the BJP candidate lost the polls narrowly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers work in a field in Assam(AP Photo)
Farmers work in a field in Assam(AP Photo)
india news

IFFCO ranks first among top 300 cooperatives of the world

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:01 AM IST
IFFCO with more than 36,000 member cooperatives and a group turnover of nearly 7 billion dollars, it is amongst the biggest cooperative institutions in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.
india news

Regret not being there for you: Kangana remembers Sushant Singh on his birthday

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:56 AM IST
In a series of tweets, Kangana Ranaut, who has been taking potshots at the Bollywood industry, said that she regretted not being there for Sushant Singh Rajput when he needed help.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials labelled Covid-19 Vaccine are seen over dry ice in this illustration.(Reuters)
Vials labelled Covid-19 Vaccine are seen over dry ice in this illustration.(Reuters)
india news

15,223 new Covid-19 cases take India's tally to over 10.61 million

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:06 AM IST
The national recovery rate has risen to 96.70 per cent while the fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent, according to health ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sputnik V vaccine was registered months ahead of its western counterparts in August last year. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo(REUTERS)
Sputnik V vaccine was registered months ahead of its western counterparts in August last year. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

Phase 3 trial of Sputnik V vaccine begins in Agra

By Hemendra Chaturvedi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Agra
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:50 AM IST
  • New documents and data on Sputnik V, including a clinical report on the vaccine’s use among the 60-plus age group, says it showed an efficacy of around 91.8% in people over 60.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers inspecting a large Indian tricolour after stitching it ahead of Republic Day. (HT Photo)
Workers inspecting a large Indian tricolour after stitching it ahead of Republic Day. (HT Photo)
india news

Ahead of Republic Day, MHA asks people not to use plastic flags

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:03 AM IST
The advisory asked states/UTs to ensure that only paper flags are used under the provisions of the Flag Code of India, 2002 and such flags are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event
READ FULL STORY
Close
At least 7 people were killed and several injured when a fire broke out at a private hospital in Egypt(PTI representational image)
At least 7 people were killed and several injured when a fire broke out at a private hospital in Egypt(PTI representational image)
india news

13 injured as fire breaks out due to cylinder explosion at Hyderabad home

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:02 AM IST
The injured in the fire at the home in city’s Mir Chowk police station limits were admitted to a hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People stand by the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode, Kerala, in August 2020. The special evacuation flight bringing people home to India who had been trapped abroad because of the coronavirus skidded off the runway and split in two while landing in heavy rain killing more than a dozen people and injuring dozens more. (AP)
People stand by the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode, Kerala, in August 2020. The special evacuation flight bringing people home to India who had been trapped abroad because of the coronavirus skidded off the runway and split in two while landing in heavy rain killing more than a dozen people and injuring dozens more. (AP)
india news

Final probe report on Kozhikode air crash due in January delayed by 2 months

By Anisha Dutta
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:03 AM IST
In August 2020, an Air India Express Boeing-737 plane repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai due to the pandemic overshot the runway in heavy rain and crashed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor heads the parliamentary panel on information and technology.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor heads the parliamentary panel on information and technology.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
india news

Facebook, Twitter officials to appear before parliamentary panel on IT today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:51 AM IST
News agency ANI reported that recent changes in the privacy policy of Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp will also be discussed at the meeting of parliamentary panel today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved