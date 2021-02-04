Farmers' protest: Internet curbs lifted in 2 Haryana districts, to continue in 5 others

The Haryana government on Wednesday lifted mobile internet curbs in two of its districts - Panipat and Charkhi Dadri - imposed in the wake of ongoing farmers' protest. The services will, however, continue to remain suspended in five other districts of the state till 5 pm on February 4, news agency PTI reported quoting govt officials.

Any person found guilty of violation of aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions, the order from Haryana government stated.

The mobile internet services were suspended "to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order" amid a protest by farmers against three farm laws.

The state government had initially suspended internet services in 17 districts, but later extended the suspension in some districts. The move was criticised by opposition parties and farmers who protested against it by blocking national highway.

The issue was also raised by a group of 140 lawyers in a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde on Wednesday. They urged the CJI to take cognizance of the government's direction to impose internet shutdowns at Delhi borders where farmers are protesting against the three farm laws.

The letter urged the CJI to take suo motu cognizance of the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Meanwhile, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar described putting up of more barricades and suspending internet in and around agitation sites as law and order issues related to local administrations.

He also said that the Centre is not holding any informal talk with protesting farmers.

The last and 11th round of meeting between the government and 41 protesting unions, held on January 22, was inconclusive. The Centre had asked unions to reconsider the government's proposal to suspend new farm laws for 18 months.

On Tuesday, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) - the umbrella body of farmers' unions protesting the central farm laws - had said that there can be no "formal" talks with the government until the "harassment" of different kinds against the farmers' movement by the police and administration is "immediately stopped".

(With inputs from agencies)