Wednesday, Mar 6, 2024
    Farmers' protest Live updates: 'Delhi Chalo' march resumes today
    Live

    Mar 6, 2024 8:55 AM IST
    Farmers' protest Live updates: Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march is set to resume on Wednesday. Farmers from various states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh etc. are expected to take part in the protests. They want to put pressure on the central government to accept various demands, including a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, and no hike in electricity tariffs....Read More

    Meanwhile, Delhi Police has increased security preparedness at the Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders in view of the protests.

    The farmers have been camping at multiple points in areas bordering the national capital since February 13. Multiple rounds of negotiations between farmer leaders and the central government have failed to resolve the situation.

    In the latest round of talks on February 18, a panel of three Union ministers had made an offer to buy five crops - moong dal, urad dal, tur dal, maize, and cotton - from farmers at MSP for five years through central agencies. However, the protesting farmers turned down the offer and resumed protests.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 6, 2024 8:55 AM IST

    Farmers' protest Live updates: Video of security at Delhi's Ghazipur border

    Check out this video of tightened security at Delhi's Ghazipur border.

    Mar 6, 2024 8:26 AM IST

    Farmers' protest Live updates: What solution did government offer about MSP?

    Mar 6, 2024 8:05 AM IST

    Farmers' protest Live updates: Delhi Police hikes security

    Delhi Police has increased security preparedness at the Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders in view of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march on Wednesday.

    Mar 6, 2024 7:50 AM IST

    Farmers' protest Live updates: 'Farmers from other states will start marching towards Delhi from today,' says farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher

    "It is the 23rd day of the protest that was launched by the KMM and SKM (non-political). Like we announced earlier, farmers from other states will start marching towards Delhi from today. They won't come on tractor-trolleys and that's why I don't think anyone would be able to reach (Delhi) today. The situation would be clear by March 10," says farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher as quoted by news agency PTI.

