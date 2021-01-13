Farmers' protest: Farmers in Punjab burn copies of farm laws on Lohri
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, after putting a stay on the farm laws' implementation, formed a four-member panel to listen to grievances of the protesting farmers and the point of view of the government on the issue. The committee is to submit its report to the court on the same within two months.
Meanwhile, farmers' leaders rejected the committee formed by the apex court on the grounds that all its members were 'pro-farm laws'. According to the farmers' leaders, the committee has been formed by the government through Supreme Court and all its members have supported the new legislation at one point or another. The Attorney General has said he will present an affidavit before the Supreme Court on Wednesday about presence of Khalistanis in farmers' protest.
JAN 13, 2021 08:11 PM IST
Farmers burn copies of farm laws at Ghazipur
JAN 13, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Farmers in Punjab burn copies of farm laws on Lohri
Farmers in Punjab on Wednesday burnt copies of the Centre's three new farm laws at several places on the festival of Lohri as a mark of protest against the legislations.
JAN 13, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Temporary Gurdwara set up at Singhu border
A temporary Gurudwara has been set up at the Singhu border, where the farmers are protesting. According to Charanjeet Singh, a member of the Gurudwara, the Gurudwara has been set up for six days and many people are coming to pray for the souls who lost their lives during the protest.
JAN 13, 2021 12:21 PM IST
On Lohri, protesting farmers in Delhi to burn copies of new agri laws
Farmers protesting at Delhi borders said they will burn copies of Centre's new agriculture laws at all demonstration sites on the festival of Lohri on Wednesday, as a mark of protest against the legislations.
Farmers' leader Manjeet Singh Rai said they will celebrate Lohri by burning the copies of farm laws at all protest sites in the evening.
JAN 13, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Farmer groups gathered outside the venue in Bassi Pathana city of Fatehgarh Sahib
Farmer groups gathered outside the venue in Bassi Pathana city of Fatehgarh Sahib, where shooting for a film, starring Janhvi Kapoor was going on Jan 11. They demanded her opinion on farmers' protest against farm laws. They later went back upon being assurance by the crew, reports ANI.
JAN 13, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Agitating farmers don't even know what they want: Hema Malini
They (agitating farmers) do not even know what they want and what is the problem with the farm laws, which shows that they are doing this because someone asked them to do it: Hema Malini, BJP MP from Mathura.
