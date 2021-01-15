Farmers' protest: 3 farm laws have been brought to finish farmers, says Rahul
Three central ministers and farmers unions on Friday committed to continue holding direct talks to resolve the over-one-month-long deadlock over three agri laws, with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urging farmer leaders to be flexible in their approach as has been done by the government. The agenda of the farmers is to focus the discussions only on ways in which the new laws can be scrapped. The government is unlikely to commit to a repeal. It has, instead, insisted on knowing specific objections to the Acts. Farmers and the government are therefore not on the same page still. The government has refused to roll back the pro-reform laws farmers say will hurt their livelihoods. The protesting farm unions have decided not to participate in consultations to be held by a committee proposed by the Supreme Court on January 12 to examine three pro-reform agricultural laws.
As farmers continue to camp at Delhi’s borders demanding a repeal of the three new farm laws, the Capital’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continued to remain closed at multiple points on Friday.
Follow live updates here:
Follow all the updates here:
-
JAN 15, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Talks between farmer leaders and government at Vigyan Bhawan temporarily halted for lunch break
The talks between farmer leaders and the government at Vigyan Bhawan temporarily halted for the lunch break.
-
JAN 15, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Three farm laws have been brought to finish farmers: Rahul Gandhi
The three (farm) laws have been brought to finish the farmers. If we don't stop this now, it will continue to happen in other sectors too. Narendra Modi does not respect the farmers. The farmers will neither deter nor fear: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi
-
JAN 15, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meet party MPs who are protesting against the three farm laws at Jantar Mantar
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meet party MPs who are protesting against the three farm laws at Jantar Mantar
-
JAN 15, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with party workers head towards Raj Niwas
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with party workers head towards Raj Niwas, Civil Lines for gherao in protest against the three farm laws.
-
JAN 15, 2021 01:38 PM IST
BJP govt will have to withdraw farm laws: Rahul Gandhi
BJP govt will have to withdraw farm laws; Congress will not relent till these laws are repealed: Rahul Gandhi.
-
JAN 15, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Three Union ministers start ninth round of talks
Three Union ministers start ninth round of talks with representatives of farmer groups over new agriculture laws, reports PTI
-
JAN 15, 2021 12:17 PM IST
We are trying to resolve the issue through dialogue: Narendra Singh Tomar
Government welcomes the Supreme Court order regarding the farmers' agitation. The government will put forth its views before the committee (appointed by the court). We are trying to resolve the issue through dialogue: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar
-
JAN 15, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Govt needs to devise a plan to scrap the three laws and give legal guarantee for MSP: BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait
Farmer leaders reach Vigyan Bhawan to hold ninth rounds of talks with the Central government over the new farm laws.
"Govt needs to devise a plan to scrap the three laws and give legal guarantee for MSP," says BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.
-
JAN 15, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Narendra Singh Tomar reaches Vigyan Bhawan to hold talks with farmer leaders over farm laws
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reaches Vigyan Bhawan to hold talks with farmer leaders over farm laws.
-
JAN 15, 2021 11:28 AM IST
No chance of further improvement on farm laws: Hannah Mollah, General Secy, All India Kisan Sabha
We don't expect much. 9th round of talks with govrnment failed and now they have got the opportunity to get help from court. I think government is not going to advance the discussions. There is no chance of further improvement on three farm laws: Hannah Mollah, General Secy, All India Kisan Sabha.
-
JAN 15, 2021 11:21 AM IST
Farmers leave for Vigyan Bhawan for 9th round of talks with Centre
Farmers leave for Vigyan Bhawan for ninth round of talks with the Centre.
-
JAN 15, 2021 10:14 AM IST
BSP urges the Central government to accept all the demands of farmers agitating in Delhi
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) urges the Central government to accept all the demands of the farmers agitating in Delhi: BSP chief Mayawati
-
JAN 15, 2021 10:13 AM IST
INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala to hold tractor rally from Punjab's Ambala today
Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala said that he will on Friday start a tractor rally from Punjab's Ambala in which thousands of party workers will participate.
-
JAN 15, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Since protesting farmers have announced not to appear before the committee, there is no point in being part of it: Bhupinder Singh Mann
Since protesting farmers have announced not to appear before the committee, there is no point in being part of it: Bhupinder Singh Mann, Chairman of All India Kisan Coordination Committee, on his decision to recuse himself from 4-member committee appointed by Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disability rights groups say disability studies university promotes segregation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minimum temperature to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius in northwest India: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
L-G Sinha inaugurates round the clock call centre for devotees at Vaishno Devi shrine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rape charges: NCP decides to wait for probe; Dhananjay Munde not to step down yet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSP to fight 2022 UP Assembly polls alone, Mayawati announces on her birthday
- The BSP won no seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. It bagged 19 seats in the 2017 UP assembly polls and 10 in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, when it fought in an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kitchen loans, sops for startups, welfare pensions hiked in Kerala budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bowing to protests, Goa CM announces IIT campus will come up elsewhere
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC allows govt to use data for vaccination, wants data deleted after exercise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Darbhanga hospital likely to miss completion deadline again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP manipulation case: HC extends relief to Republic TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold day condition, dense fog likely for three days in Bihar: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baghpat village bans entry of leaders not backing farmers’ protest
- The panchayat has also decided to take ration and other essential items required by protesting farmers in Delhi on January 16.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 100 dead birds found in Thane amid bird flu outbreak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP leader Khadse joins ED’s probe in Pune land deal case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox