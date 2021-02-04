LIVE: Kejriwal threatens legal action against Punjab CM over doctored video

The Delhi Police on Wednesday started acting against alleged fake social media posts related to the violence that erupted during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day in the national capital. The Police has registered four cases in this regard and it further instructed social media platforms to remove posts related to “malicious social media propaganda undertaken by vested interests”. The farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws has entered day 70 and security remained tightened at several border points in Delhi.





Also Read| Increased police blockades cut protesters off from toilets, water

Twitter on Wednesday witnessed a war of words over the protest as several prominent international celebrities and activists expressed their views on the issue. The external affairs ministry slammed the remarks made by them and issued a statement where it said that facts had to be ascertained before speaking on such a matter. The ministry further clarified that no foreign government had offered support to the protest against the farm laws- which were passed by Parliament in September. Several central government ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders echoed the MEA’s response to the tweets of these international figures over the agitation.





Union home minister Amit Shah said that no propaganda could deter India’s unity and the country stands united and together to achieve progress. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that a proper understanding of the issues had to be undertaken before rushing to comment on such matters. Meanwhile,BJP’s national president JP Nadda that the protest was an internal issue and it will be resolved. “We stand together. We stand United against all attempts to malign India through propaganda and fake narratives,” he tweeted.





Also Read| Protest, blockades: Locals have to take long way home

A Union home ministry official told news agency PTI on Wednesday that there had been no further extension of temporarily suspending internet services at Delhi borders at present. This comes after the MHA had announced a ban on internet at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points from 11 pm on January 29 till 11 pm on January 31. The suspension was later extended till 11 pm on February 2 with an official adding that this was done to “maintain public safety and averting public emergency”.