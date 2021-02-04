Foreign celebs’ support for farmers’ protest sparks govt censure: What we know
India on Wednesday described criticism by foreign celebrities and attempts to “mobilise international support against India on the government’s handling of the farmers’ protests without ascertaining facts” as “neither accurate nor responsible”. Here is what has prompted the response:
• The comments came after musician Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg, lawmakers in the US and UK, and several actors, activists and influencers sparked global clamour over the farmer issue.
• A statement from the external affairs ministry contended that “vested interest groups” were trying to enforce their agenda on the protests to derail them and have tried to mobilise global support against India.
• The statement referred to “sensationalist social media hashtags and comments” by “celebrities and others” but did not name anyone.
• It is rare for the external affairs ministry to respond to tweets by foreign celebrities critical of events within the country, though it has, in recent weeks, pushed back against comments by leaders such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and lawmakers in the UK and other countries supporting the farmers’ protest.
Also Read | Parliament proceedings halted amid protest over farm laws: All you need to know
• The ministry’s statement, for the first time, included two hashtags - #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.
• As protests against three contentious farm laws have snowballed, they have attracted attention around the world, including among celebrities and lawmakers.
• Though some celebrities who aren’t well known in India have made social media posts on the issue over the past few days, singer Rihanna was the most high-profile personality to take up the issue on Twitter on Tuesday.
• Rihanna has 101 million followers on Twitter and is among the highest-selling recording artistes in history
• She triggered a storm on Tuesday by tweeting “why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest”, along with a link to a CNN article about the farmers’ protest that was also part of a subsequent tweet on Wednesday by 18-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg.
• Thunberg tweeted: “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.”
• The tweet was both supported and criticised by sections within India.
• India’s foreign ministry said in response to these statements that it “would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse”.
• Union home minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter: “No propaganda can deter India’s unity! No propaganda can stop India to attain new heights! Propaganda cannot decide India’s fate only ‘Progress’ can. India stands united and together to achieve progress.”
• External affairs minister S Jaishankar tweeted: “Motivated campaigns targeting India will never succeed. We have the self confidence today to hold our own. This India will push back.”
• James Costa, a Democratic congressman who serves on the influential US house foreign affairs committee, too supported the farmers’ right to protest.
• Since last month, US actor John Cusack, a group of 36 lawmakers in the UK and a spokesperson for UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres have backed the farmers’ protest and taken up the matter on social media and other forums.
• Indian celebrities Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar and Suniel Shetty said citizens should focus on the government’s efforts to resolve the ongoing farmer crisis rather than paying attention to “half truths” and those creating differences.
• Former Indian cricket star Sachin Tendulkar too tweeted: “India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP aims to halt BJD's temple run amid Bhubaneswar heritage demolition row
- BJP, which has been watching the BJD's growing interest in state's temples for the last two years with unease, was quick to jump into the fray over the demolition of heritage structures in Bhubaneswar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu: Family says sanitary worker died after Covid vaccine, moves court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What happened in Chauri Chaura was treated as minor incident, says PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India ready to supply defence equipments to other IOR countries: Rajnath Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KP Radhakrishnan, MGR’s long-time associate, passes away in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajya Sabha: Patriotism is not just raising slogans, says RJD MP Manoj Jha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘To give details in Parliament’: Harsimrat Badal explains Ghazipur border visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Nails on Ghazipur road being repositioned': Cops on protesters' claim
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIADMK expels its Karnataka in-charge for planning to meet Sasikala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF chief hails increase in capital outlay of Defence amid pandemic as huge step
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
95% beneficiaries of take home ration scheme on paper, says NCPCR chairman
- National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanoongo said the data clearly shows that there is a scam in administering of the scheme in MP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s active caseload drops below 156,000; recoveries surpass 10.48 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How #IndiaTogether became top trend after Rihanna's tweet on farmers' stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aero India: HAL set to get order for 15 light combat choppers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF deputy chief to monitor new ₹48,000 cr Tejas project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox