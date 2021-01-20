LIVE: 10th round of talks between farmer leaders and Centre to begin shortly

The farmers' agitation against the contentious farm laws entered 56th day on Wednesday. The tenth round of meeting is scheduled today between the farmers and the government. The farmers are still firm on their demand to repeal the laws. While the government has rejected it and said it is open to making amendments into the law.

In the last meeting, the government had asked farmers to form an informal group among themselves and submit a draft to the government regarding their demands. Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the government will discuss the demands with an "open mind" in today's meeting.

Meanwhile, a committee, appointed by the Supreme Court to resolve the logjam between the farmers and the government, met for the first time on Tuesday. The committee will hold discussions with farmers and farmers' bodies in the country who are both pro and against the farm laws, informed Anil Ghanwat, one of the panelists. The Committee will soon send invitations to the farmers' unions and associations to discuss their views on farm laws.



