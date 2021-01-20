LIVE: 10th round of talks between farmer leaders and Centre to begin shortly
The farmers' agitation against the contentious farm laws entered 56th day on Wednesday. The tenth round of meeting is scheduled today between the farmers and the government. The farmers are still firm on their demand to repeal the laws. While the government has rejected it and said it is open to making amendments into the law.
In the last meeting, the government had asked farmers to form an informal group among themselves and submit a draft to the government regarding their demands. Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the government will discuss the demands with an "open mind" in today's meeting.
Meanwhile, a committee, appointed by the Supreme Court to resolve the logjam between the farmers and the government, met for the first time on Tuesday. The committee will hold discussions with farmers and farmers' bodies in the country who are both pro and against the farm laws, informed Anil Ghanwat, one of the panelists. The Committee will soon send invitations to the farmers' unions and associations to discuss their views on farm laws.
Follow all the live updates here:
JAN 20, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Tenth round of talks between farmer leaders and Centre over three farm laws to begin shortly
The tenth round of talks between farmer leaders and Centre over the three Farm Laws to begin shortly; Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal arrive at Vigyan Bhawan
JAN 20, 2021 01:56 PM IST
Farmers delegation arrive at Vigyan Bhawan
A delegation of farmer union leaders arrive at Vigyan Bhawan for the tenth round of talks with union ministers.
JAN 20, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Farmers in Punjab head to Delhi ahead of tractor rally
Farmers assemble at Harike Pattan in Tarn Taran district in Punjab to head to Delhi, ahead of their proposed tractor rally on Republic Day.
JAN 20, 2021 01:39 PM IST
There's no attempt to destroy peace: Lawyer Prashant Bhushan
Chief Justice of India says, if we uphold farmers' laws then you can start agitation but peace has to be maintained. Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for 8 farmer unions, tells CJI that farmers only want to celebrate Republic Day on outer ring road peacefully,there's no attempt to destroy peace.
JAN 20, 2021 01:14 PM IST
'We gave power to the committee... Where is the question of bias?'
"We gave power to the committee to listen (to farmers) and come to us and file their reports," the Chief Justice of India (CJI) said. "What is the point of bias in it?," the CJI said and added that don't cast aspersion on Court.
"No power has been given to committee members to adjudicate things, they have to report to us. Where is the question of bias? If you don't want to appear before committee, don't appear but don't malign or brand anyone like this, don't cast aspersion on the court," CJI also said.
JAN 20, 2021 01:07 PM IST
SC slams criticism against committee members
The Supreme Court also slammed criticism against committee members. It also issued notice on application by Bhartiya Kisan Party to replace Committee members. The committee was constituted to resolve the deadlock between the government and agitating farmers. However, protesters rejected the committee saying it has all pro reforms members.
The application was moved by Kisan Mahapanchayat seeking to fill up vacancy in the Four-member Committee created by resignation of Bhupinder Singh Mann of BKU.
JAN 20, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Centre withdraws plea seeking injunction against proposed tractor rally
Centre withdraws plea seeking injunction against proposed tractor rally by farmers on January 26 after SC says it is a police matter, the news agency PTI reported.
JAN 20, 2021 12:51 PM IST
SC asks Centre to withdraw plea against proposed tractor rally by farmers
Supreme Court asks Centre to withdraw its plea against proposed tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day. The top court also said that it will not pass any order against proposed tractor rally or any other kind of protest by farmers on Republic Day. "We've said that it is for the Police to decide. We are not going to pass the orders. You are the authority to take action," said the Chief Justice of India.
JAN 20, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Govt has to make a legislation on MSP: Farmers' union
"The government has to make a legislation on Minimum Support Price and repeal the three farm laws. Our protest is against the govt and the corporate system," said Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union, ahead of the 10th round of farmer-Centre talks.
JAN 20, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Farmers arrive for meeting with police at Vigyan Bhawan
Farmers arrived at Vigyan Bhawan to discuss routes and regulations for tractor rally on January 26. "We've told them that we'll hold tractor march at Ring Road, they should accept it. We'll have further info after meet but they won't face any disturbance due to it," said Gurnam Singh Chadun of Bharatiya Kisan Union.
JAN 20, 2021 10:51 AM IST
Farmer union leaders to meet Delhi police over tractor march
Group of farmer union leaders to meet top Delhi Police officials over tractor march on January 26, PTI reported quoting Kisan union leader Kalwant Singh Sandhu.
JAN 20, 2021 09:18 AM IST
BJP govt is trying to stop farmers agitating against farm laws at any cost: Congress Karnataka chief
Karnataka Congress chief, DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that urged farmers to block highways, roads and stage a protest against the farm laws. "I know BJP govt is trying to stop farmers at any cost and not letting them participate in the protest. I request protesters to come to Sangolli Rayanna statue and participate in the massive protest rally," ANI qouted him as saying.
JAN 20, 2021 09:02 AM IST
Farmers offer prayers at temporary Gurudwara
Agitating farmers offered prayers at the temporary Gurudwara to mark Parkash Purab of 10th Guru of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh.
JAN 20, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Tenth round of talks to take place today
Representatives of protesting farm unions and the central leadership will on Wednesday meet for the 10th time to overcome the deadlock over three contentious agricultural laws enacted during the monsoon session of Parliament in September. Read more
Speeding BMW kills 2 cops in Chennai, driver held
- Raveendran, who was riding the bike, died on the spot while Karthik, the pillion rider, succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital around 11am, police said.
India Innovation Index ranking out, Karnataka retains top spot
Pakistan names general envoy to Saudi Arabia as military seeks control of ties
Bird flu in Chhattisgarh: 45 wild mynas die in Bijapur, samples to be tested
- The carcasses of the birds were found on Monday and Tuesday near a CRPF camp in Naimad area in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.
Sena questions Centre over reports of China building village in Arunachal
Thulasenthirapuram, Kamala Harris native village in TN, prepares for celebration
‘What interest do we have’: Supreme Court's clear warning on farm laws panel
Niti Innovation Index: Karnataka, Maharashtra, TN top 3 states in innovation
'Govt has to repeal farm laws': Farmers' union ahead of 10th round of talks
Bird flu: Fresh cases detected, culling to resume in Kerala
Maharashtra to launch counselling drive to improve Covid vaccination numbers
‘For police to decide’: SC won’t rule on plea against farmers’ tractor march
Bhutan, Maldives first to benefit from India’s ‘Vaccine Maitri’
News updates : 44% of funds from PM-Kisan scheme didn't reach benefeciaries
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Parakram Diwas: All you need to know about Bose anniversary controversy
