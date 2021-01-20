IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / LIVE: 10th round of talks between farmer leaders and Centre to begin shortly
Farmers sitting inside their tractor-trolley amid their protest against the new farm laws at SInghu Border in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Farmers sitting inside their tractor-trolley amid their protest against the new farm laws at SInghu Border in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Live

LIVE: 10th round of talks between farmer leaders and Centre to begin shortly

In the last meeting, the government had asked farmers to form an informal group among themselves and submit a draft to the government regarding their demands. Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the government will discuss the demands with an "open mind" in today's meeting.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:26 PM IST

The farmers' agitation against the contentious farm laws entered 56th day on Wednesday. The tenth round of meeting is scheduled today between the farmers and the government. The farmers are still firm on their demand to repeal the laws. While the government has rejected it and said it is open to making amendments into the law.

In the last meeting, the government had asked farmers to form an informal group among themselves and submit a draft to the government regarding their demands. Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the government will discuss the demands with an "open mind" in today's meeting.

Meanwhile, a committee, appointed by the Supreme Court to resolve the logjam between the farmers and the government, met for the first time on Tuesday. The committee will hold discussions with farmers and farmers' bodies in the country who are both pro and against the farm laws, informed Anil Ghanwat, one of the panelists. The Committee will soon send invitations to the farmers' unions and associations to discuss their views on farm laws.

Follow all the live updates here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • JAN 20, 2021 02:22 PM IST

    Tenth round of talks between farmer leaders and Centre over three farm laws to begin shortly

    The tenth round of talks between farmer leaders and Centre over the three Farm Laws to begin shortly; Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal arrive at Vigyan Bhawan

  • JAN 20, 2021 01:56 PM IST

    Farmers delegation arrive at Vigyan Bhawan

    A delegation of farmer union leaders arrive at Vigyan Bhawan for the tenth round of talks with union ministers.

  • JAN 20, 2021 01:47 PM IST

    Farmers in Punjab head to Delhi ahead of tractor rally

    Farmers in Punjab
    Farmers in Punjab

    Farmers assemble at Harike Pattan in Tarn Taran district in Punjab to head to Delhi, ahead of their proposed tractor rally on Republic Day.

  • JAN 20, 2021 01:39 PM IST

    There's no attempt to destroy peace: Lawyer Prashant Bhushan

    Chief Justice of India says, if we uphold farmers' laws then you can start agitation but peace has to be maintained. Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for 8 farmer unions, tells CJI that farmers only want to celebrate Republic Day on outer ring road peacefully,there's no attempt to destroy peace.

  • JAN 20, 2021 01:14 PM IST

    'We gave power to the committee... Where is the question of bias?'

    "We gave power to the committee to listen (to farmers) and come to us and file their reports," the Chief Justice of India (CJI) said. "What is the point of bias in it?," the CJI said and added that don't cast aspersion on Court.

    "No power has been given to committee members to adjudicate things, they have to report to us. Where is the question of bias? If you don't want to appear before committee, don't appear but don't malign or brand anyone like this, don't cast aspersion on the court," CJI also said.

  • JAN 20, 2021 01:07 PM IST

    SC slams criticism against committee members

    The Supreme Court also slammed criticism against committee members. It also issued notice on application by Bhartiya Kisan Party to replace Committee members. The committee was constituted to resolve the deadlock between the government and agitating farmers. However, protesters rejected the committee saying it has all pro reforms members.

    The application was moved by Kisan Mahapanchayat seeking to fill up vacancy in the Four-member Committee created by resignation of Bhupinder Singh Mann of BKU.

  • JAN 20, 2021 12:54 PM IST

    Centre withdraws plea seeking injunction against proposed tractor rally

    Centre withdraws plea seeking injunction against proposed tractor rally by farmers on January 26 after SC says it is a police matter, the news agency PTI reported.

  • JAN 20, 2021 12:51 PM IST

    SC asks Centre to withdraw plea against proposed tractor rally by farmers

    Supreme Court asks Centre to withdraw its plea against proposed tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day. The top court also said that it will not pass any order against proposed tractor rally or any other kind of protest by farmers on Republic Day. "We've said that it is for the Police to decide. We are not going to pass the orders. You are the authority to take action," said the Chief Justice of India.

  • JAN 20, 2021 12:15 PM IST

    Govt has to make a legislation on MSP: Farmers' union

    "The government has to make a legislation on Minimum Support Price and repeal the three farm laws. Our protest is against the govt and the corporate system," said Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union, ahead of the 10th round of farmer-Centre talks.

  • JAN 20, 2021 11:29 AM IST

    Farmers arrive for meeting with police at Vigyan Bhawan

    Farmers arrived at Vigyan Bhawan to discuss routes and regulations for tractor rally on January 26. "We've told them that we'll hold tractor march at Ring Road, they should accept it. We'll have further info after meet but they won't face any disturbance due to it," said Gurnam Singh Chadun of Bharatiya Kisan Union.

  • JAN 20, 2021 10:51 AM IST

    Farmer union leaders to meet Delhi police over tractor march

    Group of farmer union leaders to meet top Delhi Police officials over tractor march on January 26, PTI reported quoting Kisan union leader Kalwant Singh Sandhu.

  • JAN 20, 2021 09:18 AM IST

    BJP govt is trying to stop farmers agitating against farm laws at any cost: Congress Karnataka chief

    Karnataka Congress chief, DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that urged farmers to block highways, roads and stage a protest against the farm laws. "I know BJP govt is trying to stop farmers at any cost and not letting them participate in the protest. I request protesters to come to Sangolli Rayanna statue and participate in the massive protest rally," ANI qouted him as saying.

  • JAN 20, 2021 09:02 AM IST

    Farmers offer prayers at temporary Gurudwara

    Temporary gurudwara at Singhu border
    Temporary gurudwara at Singhu border

    Agitating farmers offered prayers at the temporary Gurudwara to mark Parkash Purab of 10th Guru of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh.

  • JAN 20, 2021 07:33 AM IST

    Tenth round of talks to take place today

    Representatives of protesting farm unions and the central leadership will on Wednesday meet for the 10th time to overcome the deadlock over three contentious agricultural laws enacted during the monsoon session of Parliament in September. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest
app
e-paper
The victims—all residents of Chainpura village—were travelling in the ambulance that was on its way to Patna from Nalanda, police said.(HT Photo)
The victims—all residents of Chainpura village—were travelling in the ambulance that was on its way to Patna from Nalanda, police said.(HT Photo)
india news

Speeding BMW kills 2 cops in Chennai, driver held

By Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:22 PM IST
  • Raveendran, who was riding the bike, died on the spot while Karthik, the pillion rider, succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital around 11am, police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

India Innovation Index ranking out, Karnataka retains top spot

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:22 PM IST
This is the second edition of the metric for assessing the innovation capabilities of Indian states and Union Territories
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) greets Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan in 2019. (REUTERS)
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) greets Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan in 2019. (REUTERS)
india news

Pakistan names general envoy to Saudi Arabia as military seeks control of ties

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:15 PM IST
The Pakistani ambassador’s position in Riyadh has often been held by retired military officers, reflecting the fact that defence ties form the bedrock of bilateral ties, Dawn reported
READ FULL STORY
Close
With a ballerina’s poise and grace, the deformed myna braves life’s challenges. PHOTO: AMI PRABAL
With a ballerina’s poise and grace, the deformed myna braves life’s challenges. PHOTO: AMI PRABAL
india news

Bird flu in Chhattisgarh: 45 wild mynas die in Bijapur, samples to be tested

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:57 PM IST
  • The carcasses of the birds were found on Monday and Tuesday near a CRPF camp in Naimad area in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (File photo)
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (File photo)
india news

Sena questions Centre over reports of China building village in Arunachal

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:37 PM IST
n an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said that the country awaits a similar cross-border action against China as was ordered after Uri and Pulwama attacks originated from the Pakistani soil
READ FULL STORY
Close
People even offered prayers at the village temple for Kamala Harris. In picture - A shop in the village hanging a calendar with the image of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.(Reuters)
People even offered prayers at the village temple for Kamala Harris. In picture - A shop in the village hanging a calendar with the image of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.(Reuters)
india news

Thulasenthirapuram, Kamala Harris native village in TN, prepares for celebration

ANI, Nagapattinam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Some people of the village were seen making a traditional recipe 'murukku' to celebrate the occasion. Many were seen cleaning the road and flowering the corners of the roads to mark the victory of Kamala Harris.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel walk past a bus with farmer leaders before it leaves for Vigyan Bhawan to attend a meeting with the central government over the new farm laws, at Singhu border near Delhi on Wednesday.(PTI Photo)
Police personnel walk past a bus with farmer leaders before it leaves for Vigyan Bhawan to attend a meeting with the central government over the new farm laws, at Singhu border near Delhi on Wednesday.(PTI Photo)
india news

‘What interest do we have’: Supreme Court's clear warning on farm laws panel

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:02 PM IST
The court also issued a notice to the Centre on an application by Bhartiya Kisan Party for filling up vacancy in the four-member committee created by resignation of Bhupinder Singh Mann.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Overall, the framework of India Innovation Index 2020, consists of 36 indicators, which include hard data (32 indicators) and four composite indicators.(Getty images)
Overall, the framework of India Innovation Index 2020, consists of 36 indicators, which include hard data (32 indicators) and four composite indicators.(Getty images)
india news

Niti Innovation Index: Karnataka, Maharashtra, TN top 3 states in innovation

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:27 PM IST
The index, released by Aayog's vice chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant, has been developed in the lines of Global Innovation Index.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakesh Tikait and other members of a delegation speaking to the press.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
Rakesh Tikait and other members of a delegation speaking to the press.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
india news

'Govt has to repeal farm laws': Farmers' union ahead of 10th round of talks

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Leaders of all 40 farm unions which are taking part in the protest will meet three cabinet ministers of the government for talks this afternoon in an effort to end the impasse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers prepare to set fire after culling ducks following the detection of H5N8 strain of bird flu among domestic birds in Alappuzha district of Kerala on January 5. (File photo)
Health workers prepare to set fire after culling ducks following the detection of H5N8 strain of bird flu among domestic birds in Alappuzha district of Kerala on January 5. (File photo)
india news

Bird flu: Fresh cases detected, culling to resume in Kerala

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:23 PM IST
The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal has confirmed the presence of the virus in at least 300 samples, said the state animal husbandry department
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on January 19. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on January 19. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Maharashtra to launch counselling drive to improve Covid vaccination numbers

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:12 PM IST
The state health minister said the low turnout was due to the technical glitches witnessed in the Co-WIN app.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers raise slogans during a protest against the new farm laws at Delhi-UP Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Farmers raise slogans during a protest against the new farm laws at Delhi-UP Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

‘For police to decide’: SC won’t rule on plea against farmers’ tractor march

By HT Correspondent | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:53 PM IST
"We've said that it is for the police to decide. We are not going to pass the orders. You are the authority to take action," Chief Justice of India SA Bobde told the Centre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
india news

Bhutan, Maldives first to benefit from India’s ‘Vaccine Maitri’

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Two aircraft took off several hours apart, carrying 150,000 doses of Covishield vaccine for Thimphu and 100,000 doses for Male
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Modi government on Friday launched the PM Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana(ANI Photo)
The Modi government on Friday launched the PM Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana(ANI Photo)
india news

News updates : 44% of funds from PM-Kisan scheme didn't reach benefeciaries

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An archival image of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (HT file photo)
An archival image of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (HT file photo)
india news

Parakram Diwas: All you need to know about Bose anniversary controversy

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Trinamool, which has alleged it wasn’t consulted in the decision-making process, wants to celebrate the day as Desh Nayak Diwas
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved