IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Farmers, govt to hold 10th round of talks to end impasse over agri laws today
Farmers raise slogans during a protest against the new farm laws at Delhi-UP Ghazipur border, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo )
Farmers raise slogans during a protest against the new farm laws at Delhi-UP Ghazipur border, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo )
india news

Farmers, govt to hold 10th round of talks to end impasse over agri laws today

The government has also proposed that the 41-member farmers’ delegation form a “smaller group” with “people who have expertise on laws”.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:25 AM IST

Representatives of protesting farm unions and the central leadership will on Wednesday meet for the 10th time to overcome the deadlock over three contentious agricultural laws enacted during the monsoon session of Parliament in September.

The meeting, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, comes as the ninth round of talks on January 15 remained inconclusive.

In the previous meeting, while farmers remained adamant on the demand to repeal legislations, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged them to be flexible and asserted that the government has been accommodative and has already accepted several demands.

The government also proposed that the 41-member farmers’ delegation form a “smaller group” with “people who have expertise on laws”. The decision, however, was rejected by farmers’ representatives.

Kavitha Kuruganti, a farm leader who represents the unions at the talks, said that the two sides discussed Essential Commodities Amendment Act 2020, one of the laws farmers want scrapped. Union minister Piyush Goyal defended the new amendments in the act but signalled the government’s willingness to make changes.

He told the unions that “some changes can be made in the Act too without quite saying that (what specific) amendments will be made,” according to Kuruganti.

On Tuesday, a committee appointed by the Supreme Court to scrutinise three agricultural laws held its first and finalised its roadmap for wide consultations with farmers, farm collectives and unions as well as state governments and state-run agricultural organisations, a member said.

The committee will begin its consultations with farm unions on January 21 over the legislations, which have been stayed by the apex court for the time being. “Invitations have been sent to unions which are both pro- and anti-farm laws,” Anil Ghanwat, a member of the committee told HT.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year demanding a complete rollback of three farm laws—Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The Modi government on Friday launched the PM Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana(ANI Photo)
The Modi government on Friday launched the PM Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana(ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Around 44% of funds from PM-Kisan sch

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:57 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An archival image of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (HT file photo)
An archival image of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (HT file photo)
india news

Parakram Diwas: All you need to know about Bose anniversary controversy

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Trinamool, which has alleged it wasn’t consulted in the decision-making process, wants to celebrate the day as Desh Nayak Diwas
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fans light fireworks to celebrate Team India's victory in Brisbane, at sports complex in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.(Reuters Photo)
Fans light fireworks to celebrate Team India's victory in Brisbane, at sports complex in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.(Reuters Photo)
india news

Sonia Gandhi congratulates Team India, wishes many other victories in future

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:29 PM IST
The Indian cricket team showed a never-seen-before zeal to retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy with a historic three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth and final Test at Brisbane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Bengal accident: 13 dead, 18 injured as multiple vehicles collide on highway

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Collision among a truck carrying boulders and three other vehicles on National Highway 31D led to the accident at Jalpaiguri late on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The iconic Nupi Keithel bears a deserted a look due to the 10-month's long closure.(HT Photo/Thingnam Anjulika Samom)
The iconic Nupi Keithel bears a deserted a look due to the 10-month's long closure.(HT Photo/Thingnam Anjulika Samom)
india news

Manipur’s women market’s closure may have wiped off 3,879 cr: Researcher

By Sobhapati Samom | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Imphal
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:57 PM IST
  • 52,966 women residents in Manipur run retail business and their income was hit hard due to the closure of the market due to Covid 19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech during 'Kisan Mahasammelan', in Raisen on December 18, 2020. (File photo)
Farmers watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech during 'Kisan Mahasammelan', in Raisen on December 18, 2020. (File photo)
india news

PM-Kisan scheme: Around 44% of funds failed to reach beneficiaries during lockdown

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Under the scheme, income support of 6,000 is annually provided in three equal instalments to small and marginal farmer families with combined landholding of up to 2 hectares
READ FULL STORY
Close
"'Start on a clean slate' is the only way forward," Chidambaram tweeted.(HT File Photo)
"'Start on a clean slate' is the only way forward," Chidambaram tweeted.(HT File Photo)
india news

Start on clean slate: Chidambaram urges government ahead of meeting with farmers

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:19 PM IST
The Congress leader also wondered how one could expect a positive outcome when the government refuses to keep the past aside.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Narendra Modi on Wednesday released financial assistance under PMAY - Gramin(AP)
Narendra Modi on Wednesday released financial assistance under PMAY - Gramin(AP)
india news

PM Modi releases financial assistance under PMAY - Gramin

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:48 PM IST
  • Union rural development minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on January 19. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on January 19. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

World seeing Guru Gobind Singh's teachings in farmers 'satyagraha': Rahul Gandhi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Paying tributes to the Sikh Guru on his 354th birth anniversary, Gandhi said his heroic life has taught "us the value of sacrifice in the fight for justice".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Culling operation underway after samples of chickens from a poultry at Rayta in Kalyan Taluka tested positive for bird flu in Maharashtra.
Culling operation underway after samples of chickens from a poultry at Rayta in Kalyan Taluka tested positive for bird flu in Maharashtra.
india news

Bird flu spreads among poultry in 5 of 11 afflicted states despite culling

By Zia Haq
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Cases have been recurring in areas from where they were first reported and federal teams are assisting all states in coordinating containment measures
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi.(REUTERS)
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi.(REUTERS)
india news

Protesting farmers arrive to meet Delhi Police over tractor march

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:17 PM IST
"We've told them that we'll hold tractor march at Ring Road, they should accept it. We'll have further info after meet but they won't face any disturbance due to it," said Gurnam Singh Chaduni of Bharatiya Kisan Union.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Mumbai: Guard held for passing info from prisoner to associates, granted bail

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:29 AM IST
In one of the chits, Harish Mandvikar had purportedly instructed his associate to threaten a prime witness in a 2015 drug case to give a false statement in favour of his friend
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (File photo)
Bombay high court. (File photo)
india news

White-collar offences more serious than murder, dacoity: Bombay HC

By K A Y Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:24 AM IST
The Aurangabad bench of the high court made the observation while hearing petitions of four businessmen booked for evading GST by producing fake invoices
READ FULL STORY
Close
A snow laden hilltop after heavy snowfall, on the outskirts of Srinagar on January 19. (PTI)
A snow laden hilltop after heavy snowfall, on the outskirts of Srinagar on January 19. (PTI)
india news

Mercury rises, temperature reaches -6°C in Srinagar

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:17 AM IST
IMD has predicted a wet spell in Kashmir later this week which could end the cold wave but disrupt traffic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also called for a debate on Veer Savarkar's contribution to the freedom movement of India.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also called for a debate on Veer Savarkar's contribution to the freedom movement of India.
india news

Akhilesh alleges BJP whipping up emotions with Tandav over web series

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:15 AM IST
  • Akhilesh also claimed that a foreign owned OTT platform was 'looting' millions from Indians in the absence of an Indian platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP