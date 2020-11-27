Farmers’ protest: Metro stations near Delhi-Haryana border to remain closed, says DMRC

india

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 11:53 IST

The Metro stations near Delhi-Haryana border will remain closed due to the farmers’ protest, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday.

“Entry & exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra stations on Green Line are now closed,” DMRC tweeted on Friday.

On Thursday, DMRC had said that trains from NCR cities to Delhi will remain suspended on Friday.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, DMRC said that on Friday, train services from NCR towards Delhi will not be available. “As advised by Delhi Police, Metro services will be available only from Delhi towards the NCR sections (on November 27). However, services from the NCR stations towards Delhi will not be available due to security reasons till further notice,” read the statement.

The below mentioned sections on the seven corridors will be shut on Friday as well till further orders, said DMRC officials.

On the Red line, no service will be available between Dilshad Garden and Major Mohit Sharma Rajender Nagar section.

Similarly, on Yellow line (Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre) train service will not be available between Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya stations.

Commuters from Noida and Vashali will not be able to use Metro as trains will not run between Noida City Centre and New Ashok Nagar and between Vaishali and Anand Vihar during the first part of the day.

On the Inderlok to Mukdka corridor (Green line), services will not be available between Tikri Kalan and Brig. Hoshiar Singh section.

Similarly, on the Violet line, there will be no trains between Badarpur Border and Mewala Maharajpur. DMRC officials said that regular service will be available on the Airport line and other corridors.

On the Magenta line, no services will be available from Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh to the Botanical Garden section.