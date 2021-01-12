Farmers’ protest: No relief for commuters as multiple borders with Haryana, UP remain affected
Multiple borders of the national Capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for traffic movement on Tuesday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws.
For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Chilla and Ghazipur is closed. The traffic police advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders which have remained mostly unaffected.
The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari, Saboli and Mangesh, have continued to remain closed.
Also read | Amid farmers’ protests, govt plans to scale up Kisan e-mart
The traffic police have advised commuters to take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. It has been suggested to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH-44.
The other border routes, such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches, can be used for travelling between the two states.
The ongoing farmers’ protest entered to day 48th on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India-Bangladesh agree to enhance fight against global terrorist groups
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
54.72 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses received till Tuesday afternoon: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will hold ground in Ladakh for as long as needed’: Gen Naravane on standoff
- Hindustan Times reported on Monday that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has moved back at least 10,000 soldiers from depth areas in the Ladakh theatre to rear positions but the PLA’s frontline deployments remain unchanged.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC, home secy discuss requirement of central forces for upcoming assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepalese PM’s comment on disputed areas sparks unease along Pithoragarh border
- The Pithoragarh District Magistrate said border patrolling agencies are on alert as always even as the border crossing points remain closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JP Nadda holds meetings with Assam BJP leaders on assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers reiterate they won't accept any committee formed by SC on farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Chhattisgarh, 3 doctors booked for negligence in operating on 5-year-old
- According to the complaint, Kevat, a labourer and resident of Belgari Basti locality, had taken his child to the district hospital on January 6 where Dr Panigrahi told him that the boy was suffering from hernia and advised a sonography.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Khalistanis have infiltrated farmers' protest’, says Attorney General
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covishield, Covaxin tested on thousands, no doubts about safety: VK Paul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIA files charge-sheet against doctor who joined ISIS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC asks committee it formed on farm laws to hold first sitting within 10 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Riots: Court grants bail to two accused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Villagers in Uttarakhand ban ‘anti-farmer, pro-farm laws politicians’
- The banners came up a few days after Uttarakhand education minister Arvind Pandey had to face the anger of villagers while going to attend a programme on January 5.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox