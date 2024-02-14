 Cong promises legal MSP to farmers, had opposed in 2010 during UPA rule | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Cong promises legal MSP to farmers, had opposed in 2010 during UPA rule

Cong promises legal MSP to farmers, had opposed in 2010 during UPA rule

ByShishir Gupta
Feb 14, 2024 01:11 PM IST

In 2010, BJP MP Prakash Javadekar in the Rajya Sabha had asked the UPA government if it had accepted the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission

The Congress has promised legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers if the INDIA alliance is voted to power after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, a response by the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government on recommendations of the Swaminathan report has now surfaced amid the ongoing farmers' protest.

In 2010, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Prakash Javadekar in the Rajya Sabha had asked the UPA government if it had accepted the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission regarding calculation of remunerative prices to be paid to farmers.

In response, KV Thomas, the then union minister of state for agriculture, consumer affairs, food and public distribution, had stated in a written reply,"The National Commission on Farmers under the chairmanship of Prof. MS Swaminathan has recommended the minimum support price (MSP) should be at least 50 per cent or more than the weighted average cost of production."

Police use tear gas to disperse protesting farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during the second day of their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near Ambala, Wednesday,(PTI)
Police use tear gas to disperse protesting farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during the second day of their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near Ambala, Wednesday,(PTI)

“The recommendation, however, has not been accepted by the government because MSP is recommended by the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices(CACP) based on objective criteria and considering variety of relevant factors. Hence, prescribing an increase of at least 50 per cent on cost may distort the market. A mechanical linkage between MSP and cost of production may be counter-productive in some cases”.

“Farmer brothers, today is a historic day! The Congress has decided to give legal guarantee of MSP to every farmer on crops as per the Swaminathan Commission. This step will change the lives of 15 crore families of farmers by ensuring their prosperity,” Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had said in an X post on Tuesday.

Farmers from at least 200 unions continued to march to the national capital to press their demands. A massive deployment of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel is in place at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders to stop the protesters.

    Shishir Gupta

    Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

