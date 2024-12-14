Farmers to resume ‘Delhi chalo’ protest march today, internet suspended in Ambala

A 'Jathha' of 101 farmers will on Saturday resume their attempt to march to Delhi from Haryana's Shambhu border, said Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) leader Sarwan Singh Pandher. Farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border are set to resume their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march on Saturday noon. (PTI)

As their protest reaches its 307th day, farmers' leaders said that they await talks with the central government, pressing on nationwide support for their movement from the citizens.

Speaking to ANI, Pandher also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of remaining silent on the issue and maintaining a distance from it.

"The Union Agriculture Minister has not been speaking about the protest either and the way BJP MPs are doing 'bayanbazi' is going to cause division in communities. The government agencies are trying their best to ensure that the 'morcha' does not win. They are trying to prove that even if all of Punjab and Haryana come together, even then the morcha cannot win," alleged.

He said the farmers want to show as to how a collective effort by ordinary citizens can be influential in bringing about changes in the nation's laws and governance.

Farmers have been intensifying their protests, blocking the roads at Shambhu Border and Khanauri border. Amid the harsh weather conditions, farmers have been determined about their protest and camped in makeshift arrangements at the borders.

Other than a legal guarantee to Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, farmers are demanding a debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases, and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre and Punjab to ensure necessary medical aid is provided to farmer Jagjit Singh Dallewal, chief of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, who has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border since November 26.

A top court bench of justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan asked authorities to have a direct dialogue with Dallewal, saying "his life is more precious than any agitation".

Notably, heavy security has also been deployed on the border areas ahead of the resumption of the protest march.

Haryana govt suspends internet, SMS services

Hours before farmers resume their 'Delhi Chalo' protest, the Haryana government on Saturday suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in 12 villages in Ambala to maintain "public peace".

The services will remain suspended till December 17, an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra said.

"It has been brought to my notice by additional director general of police, CID, Haryana and deputy commissioner, Ambala that in view of the call for Delhi Kooch given by certain farmers' organisations, there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public and private property and disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in the area of districts Ambala," the order said.

The mobile internet services are suspended in Dangdehri, Lehgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Choti Ghel, Lharsa, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar (Hira Nagar, Naresh Vihar), Saddopur, Sultanpur and Kakru villages in Ambala.

The suspension shall be in force from 6 am on December 14 to 11.59 pm on December 17, it said.

Saturday's notice noted that there is a clear possibility of disruption for public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in the district.

"In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities," the order read.