Home / India News / Farmers in Haryana lift mega stir after demands heeded

Farmers in Haryana lift mega stir after demands heeded

india news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 10:37 AM IST

Haryana farmers' protest: The demonstrators had blocked the National Highway-1.

Haryana farmers protest: Demonstrators in large numbers were seen on the GT Karnal Road.&nbsp;((ANI) )
Haryana farmers protest: Demonstrators in large numbers were seen on the GT Karnal Road. ((ANI) )
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

A mega farmers' stir in Haryana was lifted on Saturday morning after the demonstrators' demands were agreed, the farmers' body has said. The government is understood to have agreed to procure the paddy - lying in the mandis - and the yield ceiling for per acre has been increased to 30 quintal.

"We had talks with the district administration, and they've ensured that paddy procurement will start immediately. As our demands have been met, we have decided to lift the blockade on the road," Gurnam Singh Chaduni, president, the Bhartiya Kisan Union, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"The stubborn government has surrendered in front of the farmers' struggle, friends, you have won. The government has agreed to fill the paddy lying in the mandis and that what is expected to come. We will continue to struggle in the coming times too. Thanks to all," he had said a tweet earlier as soon as the announcement was made.

On Friday, he had shared visuals of a stand-off between the cops and the demonstrators at the National Highway 1. A video showed protesters lifting barriers amid massive chaos and a clash with cops. "Farmers broke the barricades, NH1 is jammed till the arrival of purchase," he had tweeted.

Demonstrators were seen in large numbers at the GT Karnal Road in Kurukshetra demanding their paddy crops be procured immediately.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
haryana farmers protest
haryana farmers protest

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out