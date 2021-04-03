Farooq Abdullah hospitalised days after testing Covid positive

National Conference (NC) president and a Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah was hospitalised on Saturday, days after he tested Covid-19 positive early this week, his son Omar Abdullah said.

“Based on the advice of doctors to enable them to better monitor my father, he has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar. Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support & their prayers,” Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.

Abdullah was admitted at Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences at Soura in the morning as a “precautionary measure”, said hospital officials aware of the development.

“He is absolutely fine but his hospitalisation was done as a precautionary measure,” the hospital official said on condition of anonymity.

A leader of the National Conference said Abdullah has mild symptoms of the disease. “The only issue is that he has become weak owing to Covid-19,” he said.

The NC patriarch and the senior-most politician among the mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah turned 84 last year in October. In 2014, he underwent a successful kidney transplant after his wife Molly donated a kidney.

People close to the NC leader said Abdullah was ‘immunocompromised’ because of the kidney transplant.

Earlier on Tuesday, Omar said his father tested positive for Covid-19 and was showing some symptoms of the disease.

“I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions,” Omar Abdullah then said.

Besides various terms as Lok Sabha member, Farooq Abdullah has thrice been the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir in 1982, 1986 and 1996. He is currently representing Srinagar parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Many leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wished Abdullah a speedy recovery.

“Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Farooq Abdullah Ji. Also praying for your and the entire family’s good health @OmarAbdullah,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Peoples’ Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti also expressed her sympathies. “Very sorry to hear that. Hope he recovers soon,” she said.

Farooq Abdullah got his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences on March 2 and is yet to take his second dose.

On Friday, the Union Territory recorded 517 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest daily count this year, taking the total cases to 1,31,938. Five deaths were also reported in Jammu and Kashmir, increasing the death toll to 2003.