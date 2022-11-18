Home / India News / Farooq Abdullah steps down as National Conference chief: ‘Wont review decision’

Farooq Abdullah steps down as National Conference chief: ‘Wont review decision’

india news
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 12:10 PM IST

The veteran leader has served as Jammu and Kashmir's chief minister earlier.

Farooq Abdullah's decision comes as Jammu and Kashmir prepares for polls. (HT Photo)
Farooq Abdullah's decision comes as Jammu and Kashmir prepares for polls. (HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Mir Ehsan | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has stepped down as the president of the National Conference. The move comes as Jammu and Kashmir prepares for polls. “Dr Farooq Abdullah Sahib has informed his colleagues of his decision to step down as president of JKNC. In spite of the best efforts of senior colleagues in the party Dr Sahib was adamant that he wouldn’t review his decision,” read a party statement.

“In light of this sudden announcement which has caught everyone by surprise the party General Secretary, as per the party constitution, has been tasked with conducting the election for party president which will be completed on December 5. Until that time Dr Sahib continues as President of the party. (sic)," it further added.

Jammu and Kashmir is expected to hold its first elections after Article 370 - that gave special status to J&K - was scrapped in 2019. Earlier this month, Farooq Abdullah had said that his party - the National Conference - was ready for polls. “The situation has never been conducive, but still elections were held in J&K. In 2014, when major floods hit Kashmir, elections went on as planned, despite requests for postponement,” he said. The seasoned leader had also been holding meetings with other members of the opposition recently amid a row over inclusion of "non-locals in the voters' list.

While the dates of polls in J&K has not been decided by the Election Commission of India but there are enough indications that polls could be held early next year.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
farooq abdullah
farooq abdullah

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out