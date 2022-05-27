Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Farooq Abdullah summoned by ED, party attacks BJP: 'Price opposition pays…'

Farooq Abdullah has been summoned next week by the Enforcement Directorate over a money laundering case. 
Published on May 27, 2022 01:11 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case next week. Soon after the May 31 summon was issued, his party, the National Conference, reacted sharply, and slammed the BJP, saying that it was a price the opposition paid. Farooq Abdullah has also served as the union minister. 

“Every time elections are expected to be announced in any state, the investigative agencies move in first to clear the path for the BJP. This appears to be the case this time as well and this is the price opposition parties pay for opposing this government,” National Conference spokesperson Imran Dar said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

“Dr Abdullah has continued to maintain his innocence in the matter and has cooperated with the investigative agencies and will do so in this case as well. It’s also not a coincidence that the only leaders targeted in J&K belong to the PAGD (People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration) alliance parties,” he said.

The 84-year-old veteran politician has been asked to come for questioning to Chandigarh on May 31. Earlier, in 2020, he was questioned in the case at his J&K home.

The case pertains to the 113-crore alleged fraud linked to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. Former JKCA office-bearers, including general secretary Mohammed Saleem Khan and former treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza have also been booked in the case. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had alleged that Abdullah "misused" his position as the president of the JKCA in the past and made appointments in the sports body so that the BCCI sponsored funds could be laundered.

The PAGD is a seven-party alliance that was formed after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped.

Recently, the parties had objected to the redrawing of the electoral map of the union territory.

 

 

