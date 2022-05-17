Atmosphere of hate deepening divide between communities: Farooq, Mehbooba
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said an atmosphere of hate had been created in the country that was driving a wedge between different communities and called for efforts to arrest this trend.
Abdullah said if the gap between the communities is to be bridged, hateful campaigns like ‘The Kashmir Files’ film and Hindu-Muslim debates in the media have to be stopped.
“If we have to come close to each other, this hate has to be removed. I told him (lieutenant governor) about that film (The Kashmir Files) also. I asked him if he thought it can be true that a Muslim will kill a Hindu and then put the blood in rice and ask his wife to eat it? Do you think we have fallen so low?” he said.
Abdullah said, “ The Kashmir Files was a baseless movie which not only spread hatred across the country but even here in Kashmir.” PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who was part of the PAGD delegation, said the National Conference, PDP and Congress governments ensured the safety of Kashmiri Pandits even at the peak of unrest in the Valley in 2010 and 2016.
“They have created an atmosphere of hate, especially after the release of ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie. A narrative is being pushed to poison minds. The constant Hindu-Muslim debate on TV channels is further fuelling this,” Mehbooba said.
Targeted killings of KPs, non-locals aimed to keep terrorism alive in Kashmir: Army commander
Northern Army commander lieutenant general Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and non-local labourers by militants was to keep terrorism alive in Kashmir. He also said Pakistan created a facade of proxy 'tanzeems' (outfits) to give an indigenous colour to the insurgency in the Valley after the country faced pressure internationally to stop sponsoring terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
Now, SFJ’s Pannun issues threat to tourists visiting HP, Taj Mahal
Ahead of 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice issued a “tourist alert” advising people against visiting Taj Mahal and Himachal Pradesh on Monday. Alleging double standards in celebrating Bhagat Singh as a hero for bombing Delhi assembly while labelling Sikhs as terrorists, SFJ's Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said: “We believe in ballot not bomb and will announce Khalistan Referendum Voting Date in Punjab on June 6 from Sri Akal Takht Sahib”.
Four tourists killed in Kullu road mishap
Four tourists, including a woman, were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a ravine in Giyagi area of Kullu district, nearly 155km from the state capital, Shimla. While the accident took place on Sunday evening, locals only found the ill-fated vehicle the next morning. Two of them were identified as Astha Bhandari, 26, of Mayur Vihar, and one Sakshi, 27.
HP Police recruitment paper leak: Interstate gang behind paper leak, SIT expands probe
With the mastermind of the constable recruitment paper leak still on the run, the special investigation team has directed superintendents of police of all districts to interrogate candidates who scored over 65 marks in the qualifying examination. As many as 75,803 candidates had appeared in the recruitment examination held on March 27, the result of which was declared on April 5. One of his accomplices, a resident of Haryana's Bhiwani, is also absconding.
₹25-lakh relief for kin of biker killed in crash with stray cattle in Chandigarh
Over five years after a 45-year-old man was killed in a road accident involving stray cattle in Chandigarh, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded a compensation of ₹25.27 lakh to hThe victim, Sanjeev Kumar'sPinjore-based family. The victim, Sanjeev Kumar, was riding pillion on the motorcycle of his colleague, Rajesh Kumar, while returning home from work on March 14, 2017, when the two-wheeler crashed into a stray cow.
