Farooq Abdullah demands ₹20 lakh compensation for families of tunnel accident victims
National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Sunday sought ₹20 lakh ex gratia for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in a tunnel collapse on Srinagar-Jammu highway.
In a statement, Abdullah said the deceased were the sole breadwinners for their poor families.
The unfortunate event, he said, has left the victim families in dire straits, he said.
He called upon the Jammu and Kashmir administration to reach out to the affected families.
Ten persons were killed after a landslide hit an under-construction tunnel in Ramban district of Jammu.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh and asked the construction company to pay ₹15 lakh each to the families of the victims.
-
J&K tunnel collapse: 2 local labourers laid to rest, bodies of 8 others sent to hometowns
Two local labourers, who were among the 10 killed after a landslide hit an under-construction tunnel here, were laid to rest in their native Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir, while the mortal remains of eight others were dispatched to their hometowns outside the union territory, officials said on Sunday.
-
Employees protest re-advertising of posts in Srinagar, demand regularisation
Youngsters recruited under the Rehbar-e-Khel (physical education) and Rehbar-E-Janglat (forest department ) schemes of the PDP-BJP government in 2017 held a protest in Srinagar on Sunday, demanding revocation of Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to re-advertise the posts they were engaged in. The government had on Friday re-advertised the posts through the Service Selection Board. Converging at the Press Enclave at the city centre in Lal Chowk, the protesters demanded revocation of the order.
-
Cut in excise duty on fuel inadequate: Pratibha Singh
Mandi MP and Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh on Sunday termed the ₹8 and ₹6 cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel inadequate. The Congress president flayed BJP leaders who were advertising the move as a public welfare decision by the Modi government. She also urged the state government to cut state taxes on petrol and diesel.
-
Rain, thunderstorms likely in Himachal till May 26: IMD
The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms across eleven districts of the state till May 26. “An orange alert has been issued as thunderstorm, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds are expected to blow at a speed of 60–70km/hour,” said Shimla meteorological department (MeT) centre director Surender Paul. Widespread precipitation can be expected in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Shimla and Kinnaur.
-
Himachal constable paper leak: Aspirants got solved paper 3 to 4 days before exam
Photocopies of the solved question paper of the leaked Himachal Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination were delivered to candidates residing in Mandi, Kullu, Solan and Bilaspur around three-four days before the screening test. One of the main accused in the paper leak case, Manoj Thakur of Mandi, said the photocopies reached the candidates who had paid for the question paper on March 23 and 24. The mastermind of the paper leak is still at large.
