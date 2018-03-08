Farooq Takla, Dawood aide and 1993 Mumbai blasts key conspirator, arrested and deported from Dubai

Twenty-five years after the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, the CBI has arrested key conspirator Yasin Mansoor Mohammed Farooq, alias Farooq Takla, believed to be a close aid of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

The 57-year-old Farooq was arrested in Dubai and deported to India on Thursday morning, a Central Bureau of Investigation spokesperson said.

Farooq will be produced in a special court trying cases under the terrorist and disruptive activities (prevention) act, or Tada, in Mumbai, the spokesperson said.

According to the CBI, Takla and his brother, Mohmad Ahmad Mansoor, provided logistical support to some of the blast accused in Dubai, from where they were sent for arms training to Pakistan.

Twelve bombs went off in Mumbai, then known as Bombay, between 1.30pm and 3.40pm on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring 713 more.

The CBI managed to arrest Mansoor but Farooq, who stayed in Dubai, escaped. Mansoor was later acquitted as prosecution failed to establish his role.

Mansoor and Farooq’s role was described by the accused in their confession but they identified him only as Mansoor, without giving his full name that worked in his favour as he was given benefit of doubt.