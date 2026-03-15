FASTag annual pass to get costlier from April, NHAI revises fee | See new fee

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised the fee for the FASTag Annual Pass, increasing it from ₹3,000 to ₹3,075 for the financial year 2026–27. The revised fee will come into effect from April 1, 2026. FASTag annual pass fee raised to ₹3,075 from April 1 (Representative image)

“The revision in the fee has been carried out in accordance with the provisions of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008,” a government release said.

According to the statement, the revised fee will apply to eligible non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag seeking to use the Annual Pass facility at around 1,150 fee plazas on national highways and expressways.

“The revised rate will be applicable for eligible non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag seeking to avail the Annual Pass facility at about 1,150 fee plazas on National Highways and National Expressways,” it added.

The NHAI also added that the Annual Pass allows private vehicle owners to pay a one-time fee instead of repeatedly recharging their FASTag accounts. The pass remains valid for one year or up to 200 toll plaza crossings, whichever comes first.

The FASTag Annual Pass, launched on August 15, 2025, has seen steady adoption among private vehicle owners. According to the government, more than 56 lakh users have opted for the facility so far.

How to activate through Rajmarg Yatra app Once the payment is made, the pass is activated on the vehicle’s existing FASTag within two hours. Users can purchase the pass through the Rajmarg Yatra App or via the NHAI website.

Officials said the pass is available for all non-commercial vehicles equipped with a valid FASTag, making it easier for frequent highway travellers to manage toll payments.