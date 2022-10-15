Father of Indian student stabbed in Australia says son couldn't have ‘enmity with anyone’

The father of Indian student Shubham Garg who was stabbed 11 times in Australia on October 6 has said that his son could not have “enmity with anyone”. The 28-year-old, hailing from Kirawali town of Uttar Pradesh's Agra district, is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. He is currently pursuing a PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of New South Wales, Sydney, on a scholarship. He had gone to Australia on September 1 this year for the higher studies.

His father said that he does not understand the “reason behind the attack”, news agency ANI reported.

After the news of the stabbing emerged on Friday, Kavya Garg, who claimed to be Shubham's sister, took to Twitter seeking emergency visa for their family members to visit Australia and see the student. Later, Shubham's younger brother was granted a visa by the Australian high commission in Delhi. However, the price of flight tickets has become a matter of concern for the injured student's family, and they have asked the government for help.

Shubham's uncle Rajkumar Garg told HT over phone that the student's brother has to “set off soon” as there is no one by his side in Australia. The IIT-Madras alumnus, the uncle added, is stable after undergoing another operation on Friday for wounds he sustained in his stomach due to the stabbing.

“There is a condition that the ticket is to be booked to and fro, which might cost around ₹4 to 5 lakh [and that] is a huge amount for us. We thus appeal to the government of India to help us meet the expenses,” Shubham's uncle said.

His family has alleged that the incident was a racial attack but people familiar with the matter said the claim was yet to be ascertained.

India, meanwhile, said on Friday that it expects Australian authorities to take action against those responsible for the stabbing incident. Calling the attack “unfortunate” and “shocking”, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Indian high commission in Canberra and the consulate in Sydney are in close touch with Australian authorities regarding the incident.

Australia media reported that a 27-year-old named Daniel Norwood has been arrested in connection with the incident, and is currently in custody of the police. He has been charged with one count of attempted murder.

Local media reports further stated that the incident happened when Shubham was walking along the Pacific Highway on his way back to his residence. Following the incident, the North Shore Police Area Command detectives constituted Strike Force Prosy to probe the matter, and later a search warrant was issued on a home on the Pacific Highway. Norwood was captured at the scene, and cops also seized a number of items from the home that were sent for forensic examination.

After the arrest, the suspect appeared at Hornsby Local Court and was denied bail. He will stay in custody until the next court appearance on December 14, 2022.

Norwood allegedly demanded cash and his phone from Shubham, but when he declined, he was stabbed a number of times in the abdomen. The attacker them fled the crime scene, local media reported.

