Brother of Indian stabbed 11 times in Australia gets visa, but airfare a problem

AGRA: The brother of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras alumnus who was stabbed 11 times in Australia on October 6, has been given a visa to visit his kin, Shubham Garg, but the family said the airfare was still a huge concern for the family and asked the government to help them out.

Shubham Garg from Kirawali town of Agra district is pursuing a PhD in the University of New South Wales, Sydney. He had gone to Australia on September 1 this year for higher studies in mechanical engineering on a scholarship, after a master’s degree from IIT Madras.

“Shubham’s younger brother Rohit had his medical examination done at a Delhi hospital on Friday. Later he got the visa to go to Australia. He has to set off soon as the hospitalised Shubham has no one by his side,” said Shubham’s uncle Rajkumar Garg on phone.

“There is a condition that the ticket is to be booked to and fro which might cost around ₹4 to 5 lakh which is a huge amount for us. We thus appeal to the government of India to help us meet the expenses,” he said.

“Shubham’s condition is stable and he was again operated on Friday for wounds in the stomach due to the stabbing,” said the uncle.

Support has been coming from various quarters, with Congress MP Manish Tewari urging Jaishankar for help. Famous Australian doctor of Indian origin Yadu Singh also extended help to Shubham Garg’s family and reached out to Australia’s high commissioner in India.

According to an Australian media report, a 27-year-old man was arrested for the attack and has been charged with “one count of attempted murder.”

