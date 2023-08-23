Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Pak politician again praises Chandrayaan-3, earlier mocked Chandrayaan-2

Pak politician again praises Chandrayaan-3, earlier mocked Chandrayaan-2

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 23, 2023 03:42 PM IST

Fawad Chaudhry continues dramatic ‘U-turn’; writes a fresh congratulatory post on Chandrayaan-3.

Hours before Chandrayaan-3 makes its scheduled soft-landing on the Moon, Pakistani politician Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday again congratulated India on this ‘great achievement.' This comes a day after Chaudhry urged his country's media to show live broadcast of what he said was a ‘historic moment for humankind.’

Click here for live updates

Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry (AP File Photo)

“All eyes on #Chandrayaan3 Moon landing 5:40 PM, great day for Indian Science Community and Space Scientists, Congratulations to people of India on this great achievement,” he wrote in his fresh post on X (formerly Twitter).

The ex-PTI leader's latest post on Chandrayaan-3 continues a dramatic ‘U-turn’ that began on Tuesday.

Also Read | Chandrayaan 3: Pak leader who mocked ISRO now praises moon mission, calls it ‘historic moment for humankind’

“Pak media should show #Chandrayaan moon landing live tomorrow at 6:15 PM…historic moment for Human kind specially for the people, scientists and Space community of India…. Many Congratulations,” he wrote yesterday.

It must be noted here that the September 2019 crash of Chandrayaan-2, the current mission's predecessor, was celebrated by a section of Pakistanis on social media, including, among others, several public personalities, one of whom was Chaudhry. At the time, he was his country's Science and Technology minister, serving under then prime minister Imran Khan.

To be sure, Pakistanis celebrating Chandrayaan-2's crash were severely criticised by their compatriots.

Chandrayaan-3

Launched on July 14, it is the third mission under Chandrayaan, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Moon exploration project. At 5:45pm IST (5:15pm PST) on Wednesday, Chandrayaan-3's lander module will commence its final descent towards its destination, where it is scheduled to touchdown at 6:04pm IST (5:34pm PST).

Till date, only the United States, Russia and China have made a soft-landing on the Earth's only natural satellite.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
fawad chaudhry isro
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP