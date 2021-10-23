‘Feels like winning war,’ says one of 39 women Army officers who got permanent commission

The apex court on Friday ordered the Central government to ensure 39 out of 71 women Army officers got the permanent commission within seven working days. The 71 officers challenged the central government in the Supreme Court demanding a permanent commission.

Though they don’t know the names of the 39 lucky women officers, they are happy to have created history.

“It feels like winning a war,” said a woman Army officer.

It has been a physically and emotionally exhausting fight for dignity, respect, acceptance and, most importantly, equality for these women officers, who dared take the government and the organisation (Indian Army), which they dreamt of serving as young girls, head-on.

“Soldiers don’t quit. This is what we are taught during our training. And I’m happy that we all didn’t quit despite the humiliation, step-motherly treatment and challenges we had to face. This will make the journey easier for younger women officers,” said the officer who has served for over two decades.

For many women officers, who have put in over 25 years of service, it is about “graceful exit”. It was in 2009 when a group of five women officers first challenged the service provisions and demanded permanent commission.

A second woman officer, requesting anonymity, said that she opted for the Indian Army despite clearing the civil services exam. “It was the love for the uniform and the passion to serve the country just like my father who was also in the Army. I joined the Army against his wishes, he didn’t speak to me during my training period,” she said.

But she never thought that she would one day challenge the organisation and the government for her rights.

She said, “Some of us have 25 years of service, but there has always been a question mark over our status in the forces as the matter was in the court. It has been a difficult journey. We have lost seniority and have served under officers who were much junior to us. We have never been considered for the board (for rank). Today, as we have very few years of service left, this fight is about a graceful exit.”

From Short Service Commission to now winning the battle for permanent commission, women officers say it has been a three-decade-long journey of changing people’s mindset, proving to the world that they are no less than their male counterparts and fighting disparity in service rules.

Lt Col Ankita Srivastava (retd), who was among the five women who filed the case in 2009, said, “These women have created history. It will only make it easier for future generations of women officers. Women officers didn’t get their due as policies were not in place. In 2004, I had to pursue seniors to get an extension of four years, which was already given to women officers in the Indian Air Force and Navy. It has taken us three decades to get here (from short service commission to permanent commission.”

She said that it was the television serial Udaan which inspired her to join the forces. It was about breaking the stereotype. “That series inspired me a lot. I knew this was my calling, as I wanted to command men as we were brought up in that time thinking that we (as women) have to take care of men in our society. I wanted to make people believe that I was worthy of commanding men and get their salute and salute them back when I’m in the profession,” she said.

With this court order, they hope that things will change. “We don’t know who all are there in the list of 39 officers. But I hope that those who get permanent commission are roped in to formulate policies to give women equal opportunities and considered for promotions,” said another officer, who has put in 25 years of service.

They say that their families, who too had to suffer a lot, have stood by them and are the reason why they all continue to fight for their rights. Some of them were inspired by their fathers who were in the armed forces.

A women officer, who has put in over two decades of service, said, “It was my father (who was in the Army) and the husband who were instrumental in my decision to continue the service after the court order. But today my father said that I shouldn’t continue in service if I’m among the 39 women officers.”