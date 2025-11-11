Search
Tue, Nov 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Felt like an earthquake, body parts were everywhere: Locals recount horror after Delhi blast

PTI |
Published on: Nov 11, 2025 03:01 pm IST

Felt like an earthquake, body parts were everywhere: Locals recount horror after Delhi blast

New Delhi, Body parts lay scattered, with some fragments even reaching the nearby Jain Mandir, leaving locals terrified and sleepless through the night. The powerful explosion near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday killed 12 people and left several injured, rattling one of the city's most crowded and historic neighbourhoods.

Felt like an earthquake, body parts were everywhere: Locals recount horror after Delhi blast
Felt like an earthquake, body parts were everywhere: Locals recount horror after Delhi blast

Karamjot, who sells bags in Chandni Chowk, recalled the chaos that unfolded moments after the blast. "I saw a large number of people running towards me from the Red Fort side. Everyone was screaming. I ran towards the gurdwara and took shelter there until things calmed down," she said.

JP Mishra, an employee at the Jain Mandir sports club, said locals rushed to help the injured before emergency teams arrived. "When I reached the spot, I saw dismembered bodies everywhere. Some of the body parts even came under my feet," he said, his voice trembling.

Another eyewitness, 45-year-old Karmayta Devi, who lives near the Jain Mandir, said her family could not sleep the entire night. "It felt like an earthquake. The ground was shaking. My 15-year-old son, who saw the bodies lying around, was terrified. Some parts of the bodies even flew into the Jain Mandir compound," she recounted.

Ten-year-old Priya, who lives close to the Red Fort, said the blast was so strong that the cement from the ceiling of her house fell off. "Our school is closed today. We couldn't sleep the whole night. I have never heard such a loud sound before," she said softly.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers fear that they might incur losses for the next few months.

The explosion has left the neighbourhood scarred, with fear and disbelief still hanging heavy in the air as investigators try to piece together the sequence of events behind the deadly blast.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Felt like an earthquake, body parts were everywhere: Locals recount horror after Delhi blast
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On