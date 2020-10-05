Feluda Covid-19 testing kit: Here’s all you need to know about it

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 18:23 IST

A team of Indian scientists has developed a coronavirus test, which, they say, would give result in less than an hour. It has been described as a ‘simple, precise, reliable, scalable and frugal test.’

Here’s what you need to know about it:

(1.) The testing kit has been named ‘Feluda,’ after a famous character--a detective--created by legendary director Satyajit Ray, though its full name is Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) Feluda test.

(2.) It has been developed by researchers at New Delhi’s CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) and the TATA Group. It has been priced at Rs 500 and, scientists say, would give a test result in 45 minutes.

(3.) Based on a gene-editing technology called Crispr, Feluda, CSIR scientists say, was tested on samples of 2,000 people, including those who had already tested positive for coronavirus. It was found to have 96% sensitivity and 98% specificity.

(4.) A ‘sensitive’ test is one which detects almost everyone who has the disease. A ‘specific’ test, on the other hand, rules out almost everyone who doesn’t have a disease. The accuracy of any test is based on these two aspects.

(5.) The Feluda test kit is quite similar to a pregnancy strip test in that it changes colour on detecting a virus. Having already received approvals from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for a commercial launch, it could also be the world’s first paper-based Covid-19 test kit available in market.

(6.) India is currently conducting Covid-19 testing through the real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test and the rapid antigen test (RAT). While an RT-PCR test gives a result in 1.5 hours, a rapid antigen test takes 30 minutes.

(7.) ‘Feluda’ is actually an acronym for FNCAS9 Editor-Limited Uniform Detection Assay.

(8.) India is currently the second worst Covid-19 affected country in the world, after the United States, with a caseload of 66,23,815. This includes 55,86,703 recovered cases and 102,685 deaths.