Female elephant found dead in Betla National Park in Latehar district

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 12:06 IST

Latehar: A wild elephant was found dead in Betla National Park in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Tuesday morning.

The park is located in the tourist zone of the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR), the only natural habitat for big cats in the state.

Forest department employees, who were out on patrol duty, found the elephant’s carcass in Betla-2 compartment of the national park, which is adjacent to Betla-Mahuadand road that passes through the reserve forest.

The forest officials have been informed about the pachyderm’s death and they are expected to arrive at the spot soon.

The reason for the animal’s death has not been ascertained yet, and a team of veterinarians has been directed to conduct an autopsy.

“A female elephant, aged between 20 and 25 years, was found dead between Betla and Buxa More on Tuesday morning. The reasons for the death could be ascertained after the autopsy is done,” said YK Das, PTR.

“Mahouts suspect that the elephant died of snake bite. We need to wait for the post-mortem examination report,” he added.

Forest employees have fenced the spot, where the elephant was found dead, and maintaining a strict vigil.

The park was in the news recently after a tigress and three bison were found dead within four months.