Festive mood in Jharkhand's Deoghar ahead of PM Modi visit amid tight security

Enthusiasm was palpable among people in Jharkhand's Deoghar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city. PM Modi is set to inaugurate multiple projects worth ₹16,000 crore in the state, including the brand new Deoghar airport. Security has been tightened in the area ahead of the prime minister's visit.

A festive mood was observed in Deoghar as people awaited the arrival of the prime minister. According to an ANI report, more than 1 lakh diyas were lit in the city.

Posters and banners were put up by BJP workers for the 11.5-km-long road show, to be led by PM Modi along with some of the saffron party leaders, including Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey.

Security heightened

According to the police, lakhs of people are expected to witness or take part in the road show on Tuesday. Measures are being taken in the region to ensure that the programme passes off smoothly, a police official told ANI.

Drones will be deployed to monitor the entire road show, the officer added.

The prime minister, during the visit, will also pay obeisance at Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.

Devotees have been urged to visit the temple only after 3.30 pm to avoid any inconvenience caused by the security arrangements.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on Sunday held a high-level meeting with senior officials and police officers to take stock of the preparations and security arrangements ahead of the PM’s visit.

Deoghar airport inauguration

The 657-acre Deoghar airport will be dedicated to the people of the region on the occasion. It has been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹401 crore.

The Terminal Building of the airport is equipped to handle over five lakhs passengers annually.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Deogarh airport in Jharkhand on May 25, 2018.

Last week, budget airline IndiGo announced that it would launch the first flight from the airport on the Kolkata-Deoghar route on July 12.

