FIFA’s ‘Football for Schools’ to become mass movement: Dharmendra Pradhan

NEW DELHI: The ‘Football for Schools’ campaign will become a mass movement in India, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan told FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura.

The meeting took place ahead of the FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup.

At a joint press conference after their meeting, Pradhan said the “Football for Schools” movement espouses the spirit of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and promotes sports-integrated learning.

Football for Schools is an ambitious programme run by FIFA, in collaboration with UNESCO, which aims to contribute to the education, development and empowerment of around 700 million children.

According to a statement issued by the education ministry, Pradhan said the government will take the Football for Schools programme to all 700+ districts in India. “Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will be the nodal agency on behalf of the ministry of education to take this initiative forward,” the statement

“The Government of India is committed to promoting sports and creating a mass movement for football, especially in school children in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developing India as a sporting superpower as well as ensuring a Fit India,” Pradhan said.

“It will boost a culture of sports in India and help in developing the skills of our students,” he added.

Pradhan was accompanied by junior sports minister Nisith Pramanik, All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey, and officials from the ministries of education, sports, CBSE and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.