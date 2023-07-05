Home / India News / Fifteen people killed in lightning strikes in Bihar

Fifteen people killed in lightning strikes in Bihar

PTI |
Jul 05, 2023 08:43 PM IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh to each of the deceased's family members.

Fifteen people were killed after being struck by lightning in eight districts of Bihar in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

Nine people were killed due to lightning in seven districts in the state on Tuesday. (File)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the death of 15 people due to lightning and announced an ex-gratia of 4 lakh to each of the deceased's family members.

Kumar also appealed to the people of the state to remain alert and stay indoors.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday, Rohtas district reported five deaths followed by two each in Katihar, Gaya and Jehanabad. Besides, Khagarai, Kaimur, Buxar and Bhagalpur recorded one death each.

The CM also urged people to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department. Nine people were killed due to lightning in seven districts in the state on Tuesday.

