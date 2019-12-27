e-paper
Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Fight over a tree led to MP farmer being burnt alive

The deceased farmer, 50-year old Lal Singh had a quarrel with another villager Nega alias Fodal Narvaria on Wednesday over felling of a tree near his agriculture field.

india Updated: Dec 27, 2019 01:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
A Madhya Pradesh farmer was charred to death when his hut was set afire in Bhind district by some villagers due to a dispute over tree felling. The accused are absconding, police said on Thursday.

The deceased farmer, 50-year old Lal Singh had a quarrel with another villager Nega alias Fodal Narvaria on Wednesday over felling of a tree near his agriculture field.

Police said Lal Singh’s brother claims Nega and his accomplice set the hut on fire a day later on Thursday.

“Lal Singh was sleeping in a hut in his agriculture field when the accused and his accomplices set the hut afire as was alleged by the brother of the deceased.” Bhind’s Barohi police station in charge Anil Raghuvanshi said.

Lal Singh died on the spot and his body has been sent for a post-mortem, said police.

“His brother Pancham Singh lodged an FIR against the accused Nega Narvaria, Mohar Bhadauria and certain others under section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused are absconding,” said Raghuvanshi.

Police has launched a manhunt for the accused.

